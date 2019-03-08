Boris Johnson could flout London Assembly scrutiny over Jennifer Arcuri questions

Jennifer Arcuri, the businesswoman and close friend of Boris Johnson who received business assistance during his time as London Mayor. Picture: Youtube Youtube

A Tory party chairman has suggested that Boris Johnson could break the law by refusing to be questioned by the London Assembly over his association as mayor with American businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri.

A report in the Sunday Times found that Arcuri, Johnson's close friend, had been given access to business trips with him and public funding despite not being formally qualified for the perks.

The Assembly's Oversight Committee has given Johnson 14 days to give further details of his relationship with Arcuri.

James Cleverly told BBC's Today programme that the Oversight Committee should be looking at "the ineptitude and failings of the current mayor of London", Sadiq Khan.

He suggested that as Johnson is no longer mayor, he would not need to be scrutinised by the London Assembly for his acts as mayor.

This is despite the fact that the prime minister has previously appeared before the committee over his leadership on the ill-fated Garden Bridge.

Cleverly was asked if the prime minister was willing to break the law by not showing up as the Assembly has the powers to compel him.

But Cleverly insisted that as a former London Assembly member himself, it was "quite common" for ministers to refuse to appear, saying he was "working on the assumption that the body that exists to scrutinise ministers is the House of Commons".

He went on: "The body that is there to scrutinise the mayor of London is the London Assembly, and there is a clear division of role there."

