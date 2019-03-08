Tory party chairman mocked for drawing graphs to explain Brexit strategy

James Cleverly's explanation for why Brexit must be done by October 31st. Photograph: Twitter. Archant

The chairman of the Tory party has been mocked for defending the government's Brexit strategy using a piece of paper and biro pen.

Posting to Twitter, Cleverly attached a graph with the axis "decisiveness" and "time".

Using the hashtag #GetBrexitDone he wrote: "Why 'more time' doesn't actually help 'get a deal'.

"We want a new deal, will leave with no deal if we have to, but no more delays."

The message quickly fell flat with people quote tweeting and mocking the minister for his post.

"You're your own parody account, aren't you? This is priceless," wrote one.

"Which part of this graph explains why Brexit is a good idea? Or demonstrates that the majority of the people still want it?" asked another.

"This is one of the dimmest things a government minister has ever done," wrote John Crace.

"Einstein has been resurrected" said David Baddiel.

"Well, if he has drawn a graph, that changes everything!" posted Vikram Rao.

"This is *literally* an explanation of why the Brexit mandate no longer exists," tweeted Fleet Street Fox.

"As you can see from this biro drawing, decisiveness goes up the more time goes left" tweeted Tristan Ross.

"Who needs planning and preparation, amirite?" asked Bex L Coates.

Huw Lemmey joked: "I think the British people have had quite enough of experts, Mr Cleverly".

"Why is no one stopping this man from tweeting" pondered Nick Srnicek.

"This is why Chris Morris can't make a new series of The Day Today" responded Michael Deacon.

