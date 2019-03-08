Brexiteer Dyson buys Singapore's most expensive penthouse flat after announcing HQ move

Outspoken Brexiteer billionaire James Dyson has purchased a 'super penthouse' in Singapore months after being accused of 'hypocrisy' for moving his company out of Britain.

The apartment is the city's most expensive penthouse, the Daily Mail reports, costing Dyson between £44 million and £59 million.

It covers three floors, contains five bedrooms, and included a rooftop swimming pool and jacuzzi.

Official records show that Dyson and his partner took out a 99-year leasehold on the property on June 20th.

"Given the decision to locate the headquarters in Singapore and the growing focus of the company's business in the region, of course James Dyson has bought a property there," a Dyson spokesman said.

The business move from Wiltshire to Singapore means that it will no longer be registered as a British company and Singapore will be its main tax base.

Dyson said back in 2016 ahead of the Brexit vote: "We will create more wealth and more jobs by being outside the EU. We will be in control of our destiny. And control, I think, is the most important thing in life and business.

"The last thing I would ever want to do is to put myself in somebody else's hands. Not just the other countries, but the Brussels bureaucrats."

He added: "Why on earth would you chuck out researchers with that valuable technology which they then take back to China or Singapore and use it against us?"

But earlier this year he denied the move was linked to Brexit.

He told the Telegraph: "My personal views on Britain's departure from the European Union didn't come into our recent decision to move Dyson's head office.

"I think Britain has a hugely exciting future once it leaves the European Union and Dyson will continue to invest and grow here."

At the time of the announcement Lib Dem MP Layla Moran from Best for Britain said: "This is staggering hypocrisy for Brexit-backing businessman James Dyson.

"It is utterly unbelievable that the business face of Brexit is moving yet another part of his business out of the UK.

"James Dyson can say whatever he wants but he is ditching Britain. This can only be seen as a vote of no confidence in the idea of Brexit Britain.

"Rather than fleeing can I suggest he maybe donates to the final say campaign to help mop up some of the disaster he created."