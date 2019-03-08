Video

Brexiteer says he wanted to leave the EU because of deported hate preacher Abu Hamza

James O'Brien on his LBC radio programme. Photograph: LBC/Global. Archant

A Leave voter has claimed he voted for Brexit because the UK could not deport hate preacher Abu Hamza - despite the fact he was deported seven years ago.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Appearing on James O'Brien's LBC Radio show, caller Gary said that he did not care about the prime minister's questionable links to a former model who received taxpayers' cash or Boris Johnson's bad decisions as mayor of London - he just wanted him to deliver Brexit.

"I want to put my country before my party or my work. That's how strong I feel."

Asking how felt about "putting a proven liar" in charge of Brexit the call took an eyebrow-raising turn.

"No matter what he says or what he's done in the past, if he delivers Brexit for me I'm happy."

"What if he lied about Brexit?" asked James.

"I'm happy," insisted Gary. "You're happy being lied to?" enquired the presenter.

"No, not really..." responded the caller.

"So what if he lied about Brexit? We already know the figure on the bus was a lie," continues O'Brien.

But the caller could not be convinced: "I don't think it was a lie," he replied.

"He's admitted it was, so either he lied to you when he told you... because it's down to £250 million now in his press releases."

Gary said: "The bus didn't make any difference in my way of voting" before adding "the Remainers lied as well so it works both ways".

O'Brien said whoever said that had "questions to answer about the allocation of public money while in office then I would be leading calls for them to be held to account".

Returning to the point, Gary continued to claim the accusations about Johnson did not matter if he delivered Brexit.

It was at this point O'Brien asked why he was so enthusiastic about the UK's departure from the European Union.

"The right to govern our own country," said the caller.

Asked for more information, Gary eventually said "we can't send a terrorist back because of European Court of Human Rights".

"The European Court of Human Rights has nothing to do with the European Union" responded the presenter, before asking which terrorist he was thinking of.

"Abu Hamza" said Gary, to which O'Brien pointed out "he's gone!"

"How many years did it take for him to be gone?" asked the caller. A frustrated O'Brien, however, told him: "You just said he couldn't go, I just pointed out it had nothing to do with the European Union".

The caller ranted: "How many years was he in prison when we were feeding him and clothing him and looking after him?"

He went on to add that was "just one reason why he wanted to leave the European Union".

O'Brien, however, pointed out it was not a reason at all "because it's not true, he's not here!"

The Brexiteer then referenced the war before talking about being "taken over by a foreign power" and then ranting about border controls before James O'Brien decided to end the call.