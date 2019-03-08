Video

'Did the PM say remaining is better than leaving?' - O'Brien dissects Boris Johnson's 'ramble'

According to LBC radio host James O'Brien, a video released of Boris Johnson 'rambling' after a day of campaigning in Northern Ireland shows the PM contradicting the government's own Brexit position. Photo: LBC / Twitter Archant

The prime minister may have accidentally said remaining as members of the EU is better than leaving under his own arrangements, according to O'Brien

In his two minute speech, which has been widely shared around social media, Johnson insisted that Northern Ireland have a great deal - because they get to keep all the benefits of membership of the European Union.

He said: "Actually Northern Ireland has got a great deal. You keep free movement, you keep access to the single market, but you also have, as it says in the deal, unfettered access to GB."

Speaking on his daily talk show, O'Brien said: "I think Boris Johnson described staying in the single market and having free movement as a great deal.

"If being in the single market with freedom of movement is a great deal, no one's going suggest that losing those two attributes is better than having them.

"Did Boris Johnson unintentionally suggested that our current arrangements as European Union members are superior to the ones that he negotiated as the terms of our departure?"

The LBC host then asked why the PM is attempting to persuade the rest of the United Kingdom to accept something less than great.

As Boris Johnson described staying in the single market as a "great deal", surmised O'Brien, "so doing the opposite - leaving the single market and abolishing freedom of movement - must be the opposite of a great deal."