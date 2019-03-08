Video

Radio caller hangs up after he was challenged on Boris Johnson's homophobia

'Snowflake loser' James O'Brien. Photograph: LBC/Global. Archant

A Boris Johnson fan has labelled radio presenterJames O'Brien a 'snowflake loser' during a live phone-in discussion about whether the PM supported gay rights.

The caller, Carl, contacted the show after the LBC broadcaster challenged listeners to name promises Johnson had actually kept.

Carl claimed that the prime minister had "always promoted gay rights".

He added that this commitment to the LGBQT community had continued throughout Johnson's political career, and that the MP had always voted favourably on related issues.

But when O'Brien directed him to a 1998 newspaper column, written by Johnson about the resignation of Peter Mandelson, in which the then journalist mocked "tank-topped bumboys", the argument started to unravel.

The DJ listed a string of questionable articles, including an attack in the Spectator on including gay relationships on the national curriculum and a comparison in his book Friends, Voters, Countymen between gay marriage and bestiality.

A ruffled Carl responded that "nobody cares what he does", before becoming too frustrated to continue the argument, concluding: "James, you're a snowflake loser," and hanging up.