Radio caller says PM isn't the only leader to lie - but can't name another who has
PUBLISHED: 17:44 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:53 24 October 2019
A caller to a James O'Brien's LBC radio show has admitted to the broadcaster that Boris Johnson is a "massive liar", but that he supports him anyway.
The exchange came after the DJ played a series of clips of the prime minister making promises which he later broke.
The caller, David, insisted that all political leaders lie as much as Johnson, to which O'Brien responded: "So he's a massive liar, but he's my liar?"
David agreed: "Yes, basically."
O'Brien asked for examples of Jeremy Corbyn, Jo Swinson or Nicola Sturgeon making similar false promises, which was met with a fumbled attempt to draw parallels between Corbyn's failure to produce a Brexit plan and Johnson's U-turn on the Irish border.
Finally, the DJ ended the call by agreeing to "put David out of his misery".
