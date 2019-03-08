Video

Radio caller says PM isn't the only leader to lie - but can't name another who has

LBC Radio presenter James O'Brien. Photograph: LBC/Global. Archant

A caller to a James O'Brien's LBC radio show has admitted to the broadcaster that Boris Johnson is a "massive liar", but that he supports him anyway.

The exchange came after the DJ played a series of clips of the prime minister making promises which he later broke.

The caller, David, insisted that all political leaders lie as much as Johnson, to which O'Brien responded: "So he's a massive liar, but he's my liar?"

David agreed: "Yes, basically."

O'Brien asked for examples of Jeremy Corbyn, Jo Swinson or Nicola Sturgeon making similar false promises, which was met with a fumbled attempt to draw parallels between Corbyn's failure to produce a Brexit plan and Johnson's U-turn on the Irish border.

Finally, the DJ ended the call by agreeing to "put David out of his misery".