Brexiteer says she doesn't have to read the withdrawal agreement to like it

A caller to James O'Brien's LBC show said Boris Johnson's withdrawal agreement has "a lot of stuff" that is good for the UK, but said she doesn't need to read it to know that.

Muffy from Fulham - who may have thought she was calling Nick Ferrari's show, as she persistently called O'Brien 'Nick' - said that the UK has to get out of the EU.

"But why do you want a deal that you don't know the contents of?" asked O'Brien.

"Well you keep talking about the bonnet and what's underneath it," said Muffy. "I can buy any car and not understand what's underneath the bonnet and still have a wonderful car. As it turns out, I do know what's under the bonnet."

"Oh good," said O'Brien. "What's in the deal?"

"I think there's a lot of stuff that's very good for the UK."

Asked for an example, she instead said: "It would seem from what you have said so far this morning that you are very anti-government and anti-Brexit."

After several tries at asking Muffy for examples of why the deal is good, she said: "Well obviously I haven't read it all. None of us have.

"But as far as I can see generally from what we're reading in the press, we will have a good relationship with Europe, we will be trading with Europe, we will be allowed to trade worldwide."

O'Brien pointed out however that the UK may not be trading with the EU within a year.

"You are being very biased, Nick," said Muffy sternly. "You say these things yourself and you have no idea that that's going to happen."

Pushed a little more, the caller said: "We will be able to trade with not only Europe but also the whole world as an independent nation.

"Ok. And that's written down in the deal, is it?" asked O'Brien. "I have no idea, but that's the idea behind it all," responded Muffy.

After ending the call, O'Brien said: "And there it is. The voice of Brexit. 'I have no idea.'"