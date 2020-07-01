Video

Presenter questions why Brexiteers are celebrating ‘imposing economic sanctions’ on Britain

James O'Brien questions the celebrations over the end of freedom of movement. Photograph: LBC/Global. Archant

Broadcaster James O’Brien has questioned why so many in Britain are celebrating imposing ‘economic sanctions’ on the country by pursuing Brexit.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The broadcaster said Britain was in a “unique” position where no country living in a democracy has managed to see the positives of economic sanctions.

He pondered why so many Brexiteers were celebrating the end of freedom of movement as a result of Brexit, and questioned what exactly the overall positive was.

He asked listeners: “Do you remember all this stuff about liberal tears?

“Do you remember once it became clear that you were going to be worse off? There wasn’t going to be any money for the NHS, you were quite possibly going to lose your job, factories were going to close, companies were going to leave, the cards were not held by us they were held by them, the German car industry wasn’t going to come galloping to our rescue, leaving the European Union wasn’t going to deliver a single measurable benefit to your life, but it was going to rain down unpleasantness and avoidable misery like it was going out of fashion.”

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

He continued to ask listeners what he was missing from all of the celebrations.

He said: “Liberal tears. I’d get it on social media all the time the effort that people used to put into photoshop and stuff, and I used to sit there and stare at it thinking ‘what am I missing here? What is the message here?’

“And of course the message was nothing’s going to get better in my life, in fact it’s probably going to get worse, but I’m already miserable and morally bankrupt so my pleasure comes from your pain.

“And that’s how a country ends up imposing economic sanctions on itself, celebrating the abolitions of freedoms enjoyed by its own citizens.”

The presenter credited Britain with managing to do something that only dictatorships normally can manage to do.

He said: “Celebrating imposing economic sanctions on itself and celebrating the abolition of freedoms enjoyed by its own citizens, that’s Brexit Britain and it’s, I think, unique.

“Certainly democratically. Dictators might have been able to inflict this sort of nightmare on the population, but democratically in a proper democracy or a functioning democracy at least, the idea you would celebrate imposing economic sanctions upon your own island, while also cheering the abolition of your own freedom is objectively incredible isn’t it?”

O’Brien credited Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s senior adviser, with managing to make it sound like a positive.

“Let’s just take a moment to reflect upon an astonishing political achievement that is.

“It is of course one that leads inevitably to the Durham doorway of Dominic Cummings.

“What is the achievement here? Well we’ve persuaded people to celebrate the abolition of their own freedoms and the imposition of economic sanctions on their own country.

He asked listeners what is “the thing that actually makes it all worthwhile”?

“People like James O’Brien and Gary Lineker aren’t very happy about it? Is that really all you’ve got now? And you’re cross with me, rather than the people that did this to you, and your children’s future and your grandchildren’s?”