Video

Brexiteer hurriedly ends LBC call after 'EU army' claims are torn apart

James O'Brien's caller had to suddenly end the call after the LBC host demolished his arguments about an EU army. Picture: LBC LBC

A Brexiteer caller made his excuses and hurriedly rang off after LBC presenter James O'Brien patiently corrected his claims one by one.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

After describing Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage as the most "formidable" politicians of the time, caller Jim from Heathrow told O'Brien that he was glad his children would never be in an EU army after Brexit.

It took O'Brien roughly two minutes to pick this myth apart before Jim suddenly said he had work to be getting on with.

Jim firstly said he was confident that Leave would win a second referendum because Johnson and Farage would be fighting on the same side.

MORE: Overwhelming majority' of polls have backed Remain for the last two years

"Which Farage?" asked O'Brien. "The one who failed to win a seat eight times?"

Jim pointed out that Farage had also helped orchestrate the successful Leave campaign - to which O'Brien countered that Farage had also once lost an election to a man dressed as a dolphin.

After more back and forth O'Brien asked Jim why he was looking forward to Brexit - and his answer had O'Brien holding his head in his hands.

"Not signing up to a European army, not having my kids conscripted," said Jim.

When O'Brien told him to research further, he said: "I don't need to google stuff for information I already have."

He also then claimed that the UK loses its veto over these matters "once the Lisbon Treaty kicks in in 2022".

"Oh Jim, mate, that has been rubbished, that stuff you read on Facebook has been pulled apart by everybody and you haven't noticed because you think it's information rather than lies," he said, explaining that the Lisbon Treaty is "done and dusted".

"This isn't an argument," he continued. "This is me saying two plus two is four and you saying 'hang on a minute, I think you'll find it's six'."

After a silence, Jim said: "Well, that's two different opinions."

But O'Brien wasn't having any of that and said: "'Two plus two equals six' is not an opinion, Jim."

"Two plus two doesn't equal six, two plus two equals four," said a clearly confused Jim.

"Right, and the Lisbon Treaty is done and dusted mate, and nothing kicks in in 2022," said O'Brien, adding that the UK will continue have the power of veto over any future defence cooperation plans.

Jim still said he wouldn't trust a raft of EU leaders to hold to that.

"Well, of course you won't," said O'Brien. "Because you trust the man who can't win a by-election against a fella dressed as a dolphin."

There was another pause as Jim from Heathrow allowed a plane to pass overhead.

"Anyway, got to go - work to do," said Jim cheerfully, and hung up.

"Every single day," said O'Brien, with a massive sigh.