Latest The New European

Why Brexit is leading to a boom in Danish weddings

PUBLISHED: 11:50 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:51 05 March 2020

Jane Whyatt

Scenes of wedding venue Kronborg Castle on sunny summer day in Helsingor, Denmark. Picture: Getty Images

Scenes of wedding venue Kronborg Castle on sunny summer day in Helsingor, Denmark. Picture: Getty Images

2016 James D. Morgan

Denmark has become an increasingly attractive option for Britons looking to marry their European partners to secure residency rights before the Brexit transition period ends. Jane Whyatt explains why

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Copenhagen may not rank among Europe's most romantic destinations - although it certainly has its charms. Yet the Danish capital - along with other locations in the country - has become increasingly attractive as a marriage venue for Britons and their European partners. The reason is simple: Brexit, and the Danes' relaxed attitude to bureaucracy when it comes to weddings.

Brits with European partners who want to secure residency rights to stay in the EU once the UK's transition period ends on December 31 can do so by marrying in any of the union's 27 countries.

The attraction of Denmark is that here it can be done so far quicker, and easier, than elsewhere. And with the clock ticking towards the end of the year, time is certainly of the essence. Marriage to an EU citizen secures jobs, health insurance, school and university places, housing rights and pensions. For these reasons, a lot of paperwork is required in some member states.

Danish law, however, offers quickie town hall marriages. No witnesses are needed (venues provide their own), and all documents (such as birth certificates and so on) can be presented in English. There is no requirement to have them translated into Danish.

The requirements are far more onerous elsewhere, as Jo Fiddy has found. She is planning to marry her German fiancé in Munich, where they live. However, because she had been previously married in the UK, the German authorities insist on an international divorce certificate. The couple have been told this would take up to three months. Jo admits the hold-up has created pressure and that the couple now plan to marry in Denmark instead.

"Originally, when we got engaged we were not thinking of Brexit. It was from a place of love. But with all the talks about Brexit, we are in a rush to get married for fear of what may happen.

"It costs a couple of hundred euros to translate my birth, marriage and divorce certificates into German so I'm looking into the Denmark option."

In France, both bride and groom must live in the same municipality for at least 40 days before the marriage can be arranged. And that can be just the start of a long-winded process, as Serafina Zdankowicz discovered.

She and childhood sweetheart Ollie Jones - who are both British citizens - planned a quick town hall ceremony in France, where she has lived for most of her life. However, they soon ran into delays and complications.

You may also want to watch:

"The town hall requested several documents which needed translation and some of which we did not even know existed. Even then we wouldn't be able to get an appointment for the next three to six months.

"Friends suggested getting legally married in Denmark. All we needed was our passports and within just a few weeks we were off to Ærø for our small legal ceremony."

Ærø is a small island in southern Denmark, with a population of only 6,000. But the locals are used to seeing international couples who turn up for a few hours and then are never seen again.

"Walking around with my flowers and Ollie in his suit, all the people living on the island knew that we had just been married and were offering their congratulations as we walked around the town which was really sweet," Serafina says.

Frenchman Marc Kushin and his British bride Arylone chose Denmark for similar reasons: to avoid French bureaucracy and costs.

"It was cheaper than Vegas. The crux of the answer [of why we chose Denmark] is bureaucracy and the lack of it in Denmark. What was amazing that 30-40 of our friends descended on Hamburg from all over the world and celebrated the day with us. This involved transporting them all over the border to Sonderberg in Denmark and then back again for the celebrations. It was a fantastic weekend."

Both Serafina and Ollie and Marc and Arylone were married before Britain left the EU, earlier this year.

Husband and wife Rasmus and Arezoo Clarsk Sørensen run a company called Getting Married in Denmark and say they have noticed a Brexit-related trend of Brits interested in marrying their European partners in the country and are expecting a number of couples to do so before the end of the transition period.

According to the GMD website, it is possible to arrange and complete a wedding in as little as 48 hours.

However, the country's relaxed laws have attracted the attentions of people smugglers looking to arrange sham marriages in the country. In 2018 an international sting operation involving 300 police officers unmasked a criminal network which was using marriage ceremonies in Denmark to sell EU citizenship to illegal immigrants from India and Pakistan.

A new law passed last year allows the Danish authorities to interview couples if they are suspected of being strangers just getting married to obtain a visa and to stop the ceremonies going ahead. The crackdown seems to have had an impact. From January to November 2019, some 13,532 international couples applied to get married in Denmark. Of these, 10,858 applications were approved, with the rest declined or still being assessed.

It may be that the coronavirus means that the numbers of international weddings in the country will be lower in 2020, but at least Brexit will have contributed a few.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Why Brexit is leading to a boom in Danish weddings

Scenes of wedding venue Kronborg Castle on sunny summer day in Helsingor, Denmark. Picture: Getty Images

Why British tourists in Europe have never really changed

Piazza di San Marco in Venice painted by Friedrich Perlberg circa 1875. Photo by GraphicaArtis/Getty Images

The people Europe turned its back on

Refugees and migrants walk as they attempt to enter Greece from Turkey by crossing the Evros river on March 1. Photo by Osman Orsal/Getty Images

Coming soon near you - David Davis

David Davis MP, British Conservative Party politician who served as Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union from July 2016 to July 2018. Photo by Ollie Millington/Getty Images

No end in sight for ghost towns haunting Croatia

An empty street in the small town of Petrinja, some 60 kilometers southeast of Zagreb, where one out of eight people have left in the past decade. Photo by Denis LOVROVIC / AFP / Getty Images

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: What tribes can reveal about society

David Lammy MP has written a book called Tribes. Photo: Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Im / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Farmageddon - How the countryside is being shafted by Brexit leaders

Tractors carrying out deep bed shaping followed by sowing the fields in early springs time at Burnham Overy in North Norfolk, East Anglia, England, UK. Photo by: Andrew Michael/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The black swan circling Donald Trump

President Donald Trump could be brought down by coronavirus, Bonnie Greer argues. Photo: Evan Vucci

Boris Johnson's baby steps into a growing crisis

Michael White looks at the Brexit talks, coronavirus outbreak and the government's repsonse.Picture: Archant

Will globalisation survive coronavirus?

How will coronavirus affect globalisation? Illustration: Chris The Barker/The New European.

How a chapter in the past can help us tackle the coronavirus outbreak

People wearing face masks on the London Underground, as the first case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Wales and two more were identified in England - bringing the total number in the UK. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

Labour facing 'one of the worst' local election results in recent history

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn during a press conference in central London, whilst on the general election campaign trail. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Tories deny Cummings responsible for another adviser exiting government

Chief Adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings, listens during a press conference at Downing Street, London. Photograph: Frank Augstein/PA Wire.

Super Tuesday: The places to watch

Early voter receives his I-Voted sticker, at an early voting polling station at the Ranchito Avenue Elementary School in the Panorama City section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

Fiona Bruce says she is surprised by Question Time 'toxicity'

Fiona Bruce introduces Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

Judge rejects appeal for judicial review into BBC's 'Remain bias'

Media trucks outside BBC Broadcasting House in London. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Tommy Robinson 'arrested over assault at Center Parcs'

Tommy Robinson leaving court. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Why doesn't Richard Burgon get it?

Labour Party deputy leadership candidate Richard Burgon on the Andrew Marr show. Photograph: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire.

'Brexit' one of the bookies' favourite names for Johnson baby

Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks away after driving a union flag-themed JCB, with the words

WILL SELF: Why I'm walking to Paris

Cars and trucks exit the DFDS Seaways Newhaven-Dieppe ferry

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: André Previn

German-born American conductor and composer Andre Previn, musical director of the London Symphony Orchestra (1968 - 1979. Photo: John Minihan/Getty Images

The complex history of language and religion in southeastern Europe

Fishing boats in Heraklion harbour, Crete, Greece, circa 1965. Pictures: Garry Hogg/Getty Images

REVIEW: The Upstart Crow - From bard to worse

David Mitchell and Gemma Whelan in Upstart Crow at the Gielgud Theatre. Photograph: Johan Persson

The dance that defined a city through the good times and the bad

Tango dancers performing at San Telmo Plaza Dorrego. Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The price of fear: The economic ripple of the coronavirus

Passengers wear protective face masks as they arrive from Shenzhen to Hong Kong. Picture: ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images

New blue passport will take Britain back in time

Home Secretary Priti Patel holding a blue passport. Photograph: Home Office/PA Wire.

New immigration proposals are a gangmasters' paradise

Boris Johnson with Priti Patel and Rishi Sunak in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Why Color Out Of Space is a brilliant film created by three oddballs

A scene from Color Out of Space. Picture: Contributed

Greta Thunberg calls for everyone to be adults while politicians 'behave like children'

Greta Thunberg stands alongside fellow environmental activists for the Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate protest in Bristol. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

Tory MP appointed equalities minister despite voting record on key decisions

Kemi Badenoch is a new minister for equalities. Photograph: House of Commons.

Count Binface to run for London mayor vowing to take capital back into the EU

Count Binface and Boris Johnson at the 2019 general election. Photograph: PA Wire.

Countering climate denialism requires taking on right-wing populism

A poster depicting environmental activist Greta Thunberg which has been pasted to a bus shelter ahead of the Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate protest in Bristol. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.

The Art Deco designs that captured Britain's seafront

The Art Deco designs that captured Britain's seafront. Photograph: Contributed.

Figurines of pro-EU campaigners to become a feature in Brussels theme park

Pro-EU campaigners have earned their place in a 'Mini-Europe' theme park. Photograph: Mini-Europe.com

Can Greece lift itself out of debt crisis?

Supporters of Greece's opposition party New Democracy wave Greek flags and wait for the speech of their party's leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis. Photo: LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images

Boris Johnson sticks two fingers up at flood victims

Boris Johnson's response to the floods was considered cowardly. Illustration: Chris The Barker/PA.

Priti Patel: The horse whisperer for right-wing Tories

Home secretary, Priti Patel, addresses the delegates on the third day of the Conservative Party Conference at Manchester Central. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

Why Brexit has made me join the gym

Pro-EU campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament ahead of Brexit day. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Changes must be made at French finishing school that creates out-of-touch elite

The Ecole Nationale d'Administration (National School of Administration) in Strasbourg, eastern France. Picture: PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP via Getty Images

Brexit's chilling threat to the music and creative industries

Orquestra Akokan performing on the Siam Stage at Womad 2019. Photo: David Corio/Redferns

Most Read

Tory MP suggests workers may need to work longer hours to tackle post-Brexit shortages

Scott Mann suggested workers might need to work longer hours after Brexit. Photograph: BBC.

Boris Johnson ridiculed for suggesting he had been shaking hands with coronavirus victims

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a press conference, at 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Frank Augstein/PA Wire.

Tommy Robinson ‘arrested over assault at Center Parcs’

Tommy Robinson leaving court. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Brexiteer launches coup at iodine maker to ‘take advantage of Coronavirus’

Leave campaigner Arron Banks. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Civil servants claimed ‘people got Brexit vote wrong’, says Tory MP

Minister for the Cabinet Office Michael Gove responds after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn asked an Urgent Question in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.