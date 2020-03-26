Latest The New European

Paris: A city silenced by COVID-19

PUBLISHED: 19:00 26 March 2020

A man rides his bicycle past the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, with the city in lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images

A man rides his bicycle past the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, with the city in lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images

Archant

JASON WALSH reports from the most densely-populated city in Europe on how it is adjusting to life in the era of coronavirus.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The searchlight shines out across Paris as normal. As clichéd an image of Paris that there is, the Eiffel Tower’s lighthouse-like sweep is surely more welcome than ever. Louis XIV’s policy of lighting the streets gave the French capital its moniker ‘the city of lights’ long before Gustave Eiffel built the iron landmark. But the nocturnal lights of Paris, none more so than that of its famous tower, are a beacon in a city that is otherwise dimmed.

From my home, high above a once noisy boulevard, it is eminently clear the coronavirus has changed life beyond recognition. The silence is shocking, and while the twice-weekly market still has most of its stalls it has only a fraction of its usual customers. The mayor is expected to soon ban markets anyway.

The nightly 8pm cheer for medical workers is the only sign of social life as Parisians hang out windows, whistling and clapping. Otherwise, long stretches of time pass with neither a vehicle nor pedestrian passing.

Hotels have been opened for those with nowhere else to go, but Paris’ not inconsiderable homeless population is now the most visible presence on the streets.

Adding another touch of Ballardian surrealism to the already dystopic Omega Man atmosphere, reports say drones are being used to scold anyone who strolls along the Seine.

Social life has moved online, with chat groups springing up. Subscription television channel Canal Plus is broadcasting unencrypted and broadband download limits have been increased in an effort to encourage people to stay indoors.

But boredom is now universal in this city of endless diversion, and with the sun splitting the trees the situation seems absurd.

“I have to keep watching the news from Italy to remind myself why we are doing this,” one woman living in my apartment block told me.

The mood is one of blankness more than rage. Panic-buying was short-lived here: now restocked, the shelves were stripped bare only on the day before the quarantine.

The closures are severe, closer to the shutdowns in Italy and Spain than the situation in the UK. The only places remaining open for business are food shops, pharmacies and other medical facilities, tobacconists, post offices and newspaper stands. Even the parks are closed, and this week unemployment offices shut their doors.

Compliance appears high with streets empty save for dog walkers, runners and the homeless. Few cars are seen, outnumbered by delivery scooters as low-paid workers scramble to ensure everyone else remains well-fed.

Naturally arguments have broken  out on social media: runners are being selfish, say some, and should stay home. Each day fewer seem willing to face the social stigma of lacing up a pair of trainers.

Anger sparks over incongruities: massive queues at the Gare Montparnasse train station over the weekend, including to show paperwork to the police, trended on Twitter.

You may also want to watch:

Until Sunday, I was still going out to sense the atmosphere, albeit not stopping people to do ‘vox pop’ interviews. Shouting at them from two metres away just seemed absurd. Not that there’s anyone to talk to: on one walk around the perimeter of the Père Lachaise cemetery I counted fewer than 10 people.

Even though food shopping is one of the few permitted activities it hasn’t proved much of an attraction: supermarkets, bakeries and even tobacconists are restricting entry, causing long – and very un-French –queues to trail down the street.

Enforcement seems to vary by location. By last Sunday more than 1.7 million people had been stopped and 91,000 fined for being outside without justification, according to Alain Thirion, director general of civil security.

Here in the east of Paris there’s no sign of police. My experience does not seem to be universal, though.

One colleague tells me of a journalist who was fined despite presenting a signed form and press card: one officer let him pass, but, just around the corner, a second was less amenable.

As for my colleague herself, stuck indoors she says she is “totally depressed”.

Luckily for me, I have what is by Parisian standards a large apartment 35 square metres, with plenty of light.

Paris, the densest city in Europe with 54,000 people per square mile, is also one of the loneliest cities: more than half of the homes in the French capital are single person households.

Unsurprisingly then, in this city famed for its walkability, apartments are tiny.

Wry jokes circulate: “February 2020,” goes one, “I live in a nine square meter apartment, but I’m close to cafés, bars, restaurants, museums, cinemas and theatres.”

“March 2020,” it continues, “I live in a nine square meter apartment…”. It’s barely a joke. One previous apartment of mine was 10 square meters.

Little surprise, then, that those who could, fled. Summer homes, often inherited and shared among families, filled as France decentralised. Residents of the islands off Morbihan in Brittany thundered that they had been invaded by Parisian second-homers.

Judging by the lights, occupancy in my neighbourhood is now around 60%.

The lockdown, initially scheduled for just 15 days, was extended this week after consultation with the state’s scientific advisory council. No-one knows what will happen next.

No doubt Paris will bounce back. It always has, from riots, from terrorism and even from war. But there is no sense of any joie de vivre on the streets today. The sweeping light of the Eiffel tower, though, promises that in this silent city humanity is waiting to rebound.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Government criticised for not participating in EU scheme to boost number of ventilators

Prime minister Boris Johnson takes questions about the continuing coronavirus pandemic from journalists over a videolink. Photograph: 10 Downing Street / Crown copyright / Andrew Parsons / PA Wire.

Paris: A city silenced by COVID-19

A man rides his bicycle past the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, with the city in lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Getty Images

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Johnson must be less Trump and more Cuomo amid coronavirus crisis

Prime minister Boris Johnson alongside chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance (right) and chancellor Rishi Sunak during a daily news conference amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Getty Images

JAMES BALL: There is no turning back for Britain after the coronavirus

A train approaches Victoria Station in London during the week the government suspended rail franchise agreements to avoid rail companies collapsing due to the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Getty Images

JOHN KAMPFNER: The world that awaits beyond the coronavirus

John Kampfner has been pondering ther world that awaits us post-coronavirus. Pictured is the view of London from Parliament Hill. Picture: Nigel Sutton

MICHAEL WHITE: We’re gonna need a bigger bloke

Prime minister Boris Johnson gives a daily COVID-19 press briefing at Downing Street. PIcture: Getty Images

Downing Street denies ordering 10,000 ventilators off Dyson

Billionaire inventor Sir James Dyson. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

ANDREW ADONIS: Why we must prepare now for life after lockdown

Andrew Adonis says university students should be allowed to repeat their final year without paying fees after the coronavirus lockdown has been lifted. Picture: PA

Chancellor says it will take time for government to provide right support for self-employed

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking in the House of Commons in Westminster. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

20 things Boris Johnson needs to do at his next coronavirus update

Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during a coronavirus news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Leon Neal/PA Wire.

Coronavirus: Why the UK needs a basic income for all workers

A demonstrator protests about the level of financial support for freelance and self employed workers during the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Coronavirus: Could the world have prepared better for a pandemic?

A deserted High Street in Leicester, the day after Boris Johnson put the UK in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

Coronavirus: Britain should look to France to see real leadership

French president Emmanuel Macron leaves 10 Downing Street after a meeting with prime minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

‘More people will die’ from coronavirus if Londoners don’t stay at home, says Sadiq Khan

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan on the Andrew Marr show on Sunday March 22. Picture: Cash Boyle

The life and death of Johan Cruyff

Dutch midfielder Johann Cruyff dribbles past Argentinian goalkeeper Daniel Carnevali on his way to scoring a goal. Photo: STF/AFP via Getty Images)

How the coronavirus pandemic has changed our perspective forever

A person wearing a face mask in front of an underground sign in London. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

Blithe Spirit: Stage Review

Jennifer Saunders as Madame Arcati in Blithe Spirit. Credit: Nobby Clark.

The seaside saga as sun sets on an era

Photograph of tourists at the West Pier at Brighton on the eve of the August Bank Holiday. Dated 20th Century. (Photo by: Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Tracking the ‘original source’ of coronavirus should be top priority for scientists worldwide

A police officer stands guard outside of Huanan Seafood Wholesale market where the coronavirus was detected in Wuhan. Photograph: HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP via Getty Images.

Coronavirus: three ways the crisis may permanently change our lives

People wearing face masks in King's Cross tube station in London. Photograph: Ian Hinchliffe/PA Wire.

WILL SELF: The thin line between us and fate

Empty shelves where toilet roll was on sale in an ASDA store on March 6, 2020. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

The surnames which seem to indicate nationality

Krisztian Nemeth of Sporting Kansas City reacts after missing a chance to score during the match between Sporting Kansas City and Toluca as part of the CONCACAF Champions League 2019 at Children's Mercy Park on February 21, 2019 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)

A city in music: Reykjavík - mmusical notes from a small island

Bjork performs on stage with The Sugarcubes in Paris, France, 1990. (Photo by Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images)

New film tells the story of Marie Curie and the elements she discovered

Rosamund Pike as Marie Curie in Radioactive. Photograph: Studio Canal.

The man who wanted to drain the Med

Gibraltar Strait, Cadiz View of the coast with Africa in the horizon (Photo by JMN/Cover/Getty Images)

The story behind the greatest addiction memoir ever written

Jerry Stahl, author of Perfect Midnight. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

Is the world moving back to the sensible centre?

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop at Driving Park Community Center in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Labour’s pro-EU choice for deputy leader

Labour MP Rosena Allin-Khan is looking like the pro-EU choice for deputy leader. (Photo by Darren Staples/Getty Images)

How Twitter helped the Labour Party tear itself apart

Shabana Mahmood has been widely criticised by followers of Labour's outgoing leader. Photo: Chrystal Ding

‘Working from home’: Will Britain’s broadband be up to the job?

Household wifi systems will need to prove they are up to the job of keeping everyone online during coronavirus isolation. PHOTO: Getty Images

What Boris Johnson’s ‘emergency powers’ must and musn’t be used for

Coronavirus: How nature could help us spring back from it all

Embracing views like this one will help us power through coronavirus at a time when everything else is forbidden. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The prime minister’s greatest coronavirus challenge is being totally honest with the public - and himself

Prime minister Boris Johnson speaking at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Picture: PA

Novels predicting global pandemics offer a crucial lesson in hope

Caspar David Friedrich's 'Wanderer above a Sea of Fog'. (1818)

Don’t let Brexit cloud your judgement of the government’s coronavirus response

Chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance sits alongside chancellor Rishi Sunak and prime minister Boris Johnson at a news conference. (Photo by Matt Dunham / POOL / AFP via Getty Images).

How to clean your house to prevent the spread of coronavirus and other infections

A photograph of cleaning products. Photograph: Norman Mills/Pexels.

How the extreme Brexiteers have delivered the worst takes over the coronavirus

Nigel Farage, Gerard Batten and Daniel Hannan have made staggering remarks about the coronavirus. Photograph: PA/TNE.

What will politics look like after the coronavirus pandemic?

Prime minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Stree. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

MANDRAKE: How Dominic Cummings became a walking contradiction

Chief Adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Richard Pohle/The Times /PA Wire.

WILL SELF: The book to help you deal with the coronavirus pandemic

People pass graffiti reminding people to wash their hands on the window of a bar in Dublin's city centre, on the first day of a series of sweeping virus delay measures in Ireland. Photograph Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

Most Read

Brexiteer pub chain boss tells staff to work in Tesco as he can’t pay them for a month

Brexiteer Tim Martin tells workers they won't be paid for a period during the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: Vimeo.

Brexiteer calls for pubs and restaurants to re-open as ‘majority don’t care about coronavirus’

Paul Bullen appears on BBC Look East. Photograph: YouTube.

Pro-Brexit MP says coronavirus shows Tories may have got it wrong over immigration

Home secretary Priti Patel responds to a question on immigration during the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph; Parliament TV.

Coronavirus: Britain should look to France to see real leadership

French president Emmanuel Macron leaves 10 Downing Street after a meeting with prime minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

20 things Boris Johnson needs to do at his next coronavirus update

Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he speaks during a coronavirus news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Leon Neal/PA Wire.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.