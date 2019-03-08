The New European appoints new editor

The New Eurpoean's Jasper Copping. Photograph: Steve Adams. Copyright Archant Norfolk 2016

The New European has unveiled a new editor as the publication continues to go from strength-to-strength.

Jasper Copping, who has served as The New European's news editor since it launched days after the EU referendum result, replaces Matt Kelly in the role of editor.

Copping has previously spent ten years on Fleet Street at the Sunday and Daily Telegraph as a reporter and deputy news editor, as well as working with publisher Archant's local news titles including the Eastern Daily Press.

Commenting on the announcement, Copping said: "I have been involved in The New European project since its very beginning and am honoured that Matt is entrusting me with his remarkable creation.

"I am looking forward to continuing the title's superb campaigning and its coverage, not just of Brexit but of news and culture from across Europe and beyond.

"Regardless of what happens between now and 31 October, I don't expect politics to become any less tumultuous any time soon, or journalism any less exciting."

Matt Kelly, who launched the newspaper initially as a four-week project and has edited the title ever since, will continue to be involved with the newspaper in the role of publisher.

He said: "After more than three years editing a newspaper that was meant to last for four weeks, I'm more than ready to pass on the baton.

"It's been a joyful experience, and I am sure without The New European, Brexit would have sent me mad by now.

"Satisfyingly, that is a sentiment I often hear from many of our readers, who I'd like to thank especially for their loyalty and support."

The announcement comes as The New European's website had its biggest month for readership, smashing previous monthly records for online traffic.