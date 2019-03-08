Jean-Claude Juncker insists 'we can have a deal' over Brexit
PUBLISHED: 09:09 22 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:10 22 September 2019
Archant
Despite rising fears over the potential of a no-deal Brexit, the president of the European Commission has insisted that a deal between the UK and the EU is possible.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism
Speaking to Sky's Sophy Ridge, Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the EU Commission, has raised hopes that a no-deal Brexit can be avoided.
Referencing a "rather positive meeting" he had with prime minister Boris Johnson, Juncker said: "We can have a deal. I am doing everything to have a deal because I don't like the idea of a no-deal because I think this would have catastrophic consequences."
On the backstop, Juncker admitted that the controversial plan could be dropped if the proposed alternative arrangements would maintain the internal market.
He said: "I don't have an erotic relationship with the backstop, if the results are there I don't care.
"If the objectives are met, all of them, then we don't need the backstop."
When asked by Sophy Ridge if Theresa May's thrice rejected withdrawal agreement could be re-opened, Juncker also stated that it would not be.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter