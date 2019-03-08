Video

Jean-Claude Juncker insists 'we can have a deal' over Brexit

Jean-Claude Juncker speaking with Sky's Sophy Ridge. Picture: Sky Archant

Despite rising fears over the potential of a no-deal Brexit, the president of the European Commission has insisted that a deal between the UK and the EU is possible.

Speaking to Sky's Sophy Ridge, Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the EU Commission, has raised hopes that a no-deal Brexit can be avoided.

Referencing a "rather positive meeting" he had with prime minister Boris Johnson, Juncker said: "We can have a deal. I am doing everything to have a deal because I don't like the idea of a no-deal because I think this would have catastrophic consequences."

On the backstop, Juncker admitted that the controversial plan could be dropped if the proposed alternative arrangements would maintain the internal market.

He said: "I don't have an erotic relationship with the backstop, if the results are there I don't care.

Jean-Claude Juncker says there would be a border between Northern Ireland and Ireland in the event of a no-deal Brexit and says he believes "some member of the British Parliament" are "forgetting about history" in Ireland #Ridge pic.twitter.com/DylMzfJOel — Ridge on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) September 22, 2019

"If the objectives are met, all of them, then we don't need the backstop."

When asked by Sophy Ridge if Theresa May's thrice rejected withdrawal agreement could be re-opened, Juncker also stated that it would not be.