Latest The New European

Jean Moulin: The unlikely national hero who united France’s Nazi resistance

PUBLISHED: 06:30 08 July 2020

Jean Moulin (1899-1943), member of the French Resistance during World War II. In 1939. Coloured photograph. (Photo by adoc-photos/Corbis via Getty Images)

Jean Moulin (1899-1943), member of the French Resistance during World War II. In 1939. Coloured photograph. (Photo by adoc-photos/Corbis via Getty Images)

Archant

Once called ‘the face of France’, Moulin was able to unite the FRench resistance and political groups. CHARLIE CONNELLY reports on his triumphs and tragedies.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

The morning of December 19, 1964, heralded one of those cold Parisian days when the chill seeps right through to the bone. André Malraux, novelist and minister for cultural affairs, stood at a lectern in front of the Pantheon addressing president Charles de Gaulle and other gathered dignitaries, his breath clouding as he spoke. It was an impassioned speech, the dedication of an urn containing the ashes of a man 20 years dead ahead of its placement among the remains of France’s national heroes. At the conclusion of the address, in which he had given a detailed account of the man’s achievements and brutal death, Malraux spoke directly to the coming generation.

“Today, young people of France, may you think of this man as you would have reached out your hands to his poor, unrecognisable face on that last day, to those lips that never let fall a word of betrayal.

“On that day his face was the face of France.”

Just two decades after the end of the Second World War, Malraux was aware the activities of the French Resistance were already ancient history to some. While he could see gathered in front of him faces whose heroism had helped to liberate the nation and he could call up in his mind faces of those who had died for their country, to the first post-war generation to come of age these were aging men and women they wouldn’t notice if they passed them in the street. The name of Jean Moulin would have meant nothing to them. The ceremony held that freezing morning would help to change that.

Within three decades there would be 37 monuments, 113 plaques, 365 schools and a university bearing Moulin’s name across France, not to mention nearly 1,000 assorted streets, squares, bridges and stadiums. Only de Gaulle himself is more widely commemorated.

In some ways Moulin was an unlikely national hero. When France was invaded Moulin was a womanising divorcé, the son of an influential freemason who had scraped a law degree, milked every contact and charmed and smarmed his way up the greasy pole of politics to become prefect of Aveyron, the youngest person in the country to hold the post. His father’s connections helped him dodge conscription in 1917, and by the time he was finally drafted it was so late in the war the Armistice was signed two days before Moulin’s unit was to be deployed.

That didn’t mean his experience of the war was entirely privileged. He was still put to work burying French soldiers killed in one of the conflict’s last battles near Metz and he never forgot the sight of emaciated prisoners returning to France after captivity, experiences that would help formulate his response when the Nazis invaded his homeland.

As the Wehrmacht poured into northern France in 1940 many French citizens – around eight million according to some sources – headed south in a massive internal migration. Moulin stayed in his regional capital Chartres, southwest of Paris, and was there to meet the Germans when they arrived on June 17, 1940. Immediately they presented him with a document to sign, one that confirmed three Senegalese soldiers they’d just killed had been guilty of rape.

Moulin refused, was taken away, beaten up and locked up. Assuming he would likely be executed he picked up a piece of broken glass and sliced at his own throat. German sentries heard the commotion and prevented him from bleeding out, leaving Moulin with a scar so fearsome he wore a scarf around his neck for the rest of his life.

Although he returned to his post, attempting to keep order in Chartres as chaos reigned, aided only by the former mayor, a couple of journalists, some priests and two dozen nuns, Moulin was eventually removed by the Vichy regime, apparently for his pre-war associations with radical socialism. Having already obtained false identity papers in the name of Jean Mercier, Moulin then headed south to Resistance contacts in Marseille, then travelled through Spain to Portugal and caught a boat to England.

You may also want to watch:

In London, Moulin met with de Gaulle, whose famous rallying call to the French people had been broadcast from the BBC studios the same day Moulin had tried to kill himself. The Resistance at this stage was a loose federation of regional units who de Gaulle was keen to bring together under the Free French banner, a single national organisation under his remote direction. Impressed from the start by Moulin, de Gaulle tasked the former prefect with returning to France and uniting the disparate factions.

On the night of January 2, 1942, Moulin was parachuted back into France carrying a gun and a matchbox containing a microfilm of a letter from de Gaulle authorising him to act on his behalf.

Moulin proved a highly effective unifier and convenor, winning over almost immediately three important Resistance leaders in Henri Frenay, Emmanuel d’Astier and Jean-Pierre Levy.

“It would be insane and criminal in the event of Allied action on the continent not to make use of troops prepared for the greatest sacrifices, scattered and unorganised today, but tomorrow capable of making up a united army of parachute troops already in place, familiar with the terrain and having already selected their enemy and determined their objective,” he told them.

Arguably his greatest achievement was to organise the Conseil national de la Résistance, a meeting in occupied Paris attended by all the organisations he’d set out to bring together on May 27, 1943. There were 16 delegates: eight Resistance groups, five political parties, two trade unions and Moulin. It was convincing the Resistance groups to include the political parties that represented his greatest triumph: all of them were sceptical and reluctant to politicise their activities, but in effect Moulin had created a government of national unity on the ground with its own armed forces. The council’s first move was to declare de Gaulle head of the French provisional government they had just become.

Moulin’s triumph was short-lived, however. He’d suspected for a long time the Gestapo were onto him and was always extra careful, only meeting on premises with at least two exits. On June 21, 1943, he arrived at the surgery of a GP named Frédéric Dugoujon in the Lyon suburb of Caluire-et-Cuire for a meeting in an upstairs waiting room with local Resistance leaders. The only way in and out was via the stairs but it was thought a group of men in a doctor’s waiting room wouldn’t be enough to arouse suspicion.

“I was treating a patient at the time and all of a sudden I heard crashing on the stairs then the thunder of footsteps above my head,” recalled Dugoujon. “I knew it was over.”

The men were taken to Montluc prison and interrogated by Klaus Barbie, the notorious Butcher of Lyon. They were beaten and tortured for days. Raymond Aubrac, also arrested in the raid, was the last person to recall seeing Moulin alive.

Moulin refused to betray his country, even when Barbie drove him to Paris to continue the torture at the home of Major Karl Bömelburg, the head of the Gestapo in France. Reports of Moulin’s death are sketchy and hard to confirm precisely, but it’s believed he died on a train to Germany somewhere around Metz, possibly through suicide.

After the war there was accusation and counter-accusation, and even a theory that Moulin was a lifelong communist who was handed over to the Russians. There is even some doubt whether the ashes in the Pantheon are even his. René Hardy, one of the attendees at that fateful Lyon meeting, was tried twice after the war for betraying Moulin but was acquitted both times. He maintained his innocence until his death in 1984.

Whatever the circumstances of his arrest and death Moulin had achieved what he’d set out to do. His mission was incredibly dangerous: uniting secretive factions suspicious of anyone from outside their organisations and winning them over with his conviction that it was the best thing for France, then putting together a secret provisional government right under the noses of the oppressors.

There were others responsible of course but it’s not too much of a stretch to suggest that Moulin’s activities and courageous silence remain in the very foundations of the France we know today. André Malraux’s speech was the first step towards the recognition he deserved. The man of secrets had become a national hero.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter

Related articles

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Jean Moulin: The unlikely national hero who united France’s Nazi resistance

Jean Moulin (1899-1943), member of the French Resistance during World War II. In 1939. Coloured photograph. (Photo by adoc-photos/Corbis via Getty Images)

WILL SELF: London’s jazz scene scores its divisions and its unity

Hundreds of parents and children gathered at Well Street Common on Jne 6 to protest the killing of George Floyd and systemic racism. Picture: Hermione Hodgson

Tory MP sent on £8,000 Saudi-funded trip becomes head of UK arms committee

Mark Garnier (L) during the naming ceremony for GREAT Britain at Albert Docks; Tim Goode/PA Wire

EU receives UK request to build border posts in Northern Ireland as part of post-Brexit arrangements

A Stena Line ferry in Belfast Port; Niall Carson

Chief Brexit negotiators to dine on fish as they discuss trade deal at Downing Street

European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier (R) and the British Prime Minister's Europe adviser David Frost pose for a photograph in March (Photo by OLIVIER HOSLET/POOL/AFP via Getty Images).

Tories cancel party conference due to coronavirus pandemic

Prime mnister Boris Johnson speaking at a press conference on the election trail. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Join us (virtually) at our fourth birthday bash!

The New European. Photo: Archant

Boris Johnson refuses to apologise for comments about care homes

No 10 said prime minister Boris Johnson would not apologise for comments he made about care homes; PA Video/PA Wire

Fresh hope for Brexit deal as EU appears to compromise on fisheries policy

Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, has offered UK negotiators an olive branch, promising a compromise on fisheries policy; Stefan Rousseau

Minister defends Boris Johnson’s attempt to shift blame for coronavirus deaths on to care home staff

BBC presenter Dan Walker and business secretary Alok Sharma; Twitter

A brief history of Irish colonialism

Dunadd Hill Fort, the original crowning place of the Kings of Scotland, Lochgilphead, Argyll, Scotland, United Kingdom. (Photo by: Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The 1945 Rising: What Labour can learn about winning a majority after a crisis

NEW DAWN: Prime minister Clement Attlee celebrates with supporters after Labour's surprise 1945 General Election victory. Photo: Getty Images

Tory MP sparks outrage after sharing ‘crass’ joke about austerity after trip to hairdressers

Redcar MP Jacob Young. Photograph: David Woolfall/Wikipedia/Creative Commons.

Will it be third time lucky for Boris Johnson?

Boris Johnson at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Simon Dawson/PA.

We aren’t witnessing ‘British exceptionalism’ - it’s an issue homegrown in England

Boris Johnson at PMQs in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament.

Pro-Brexit group claims Remainers are to blame for ‘mess’ surrounding UK’s departure from EU

The Leave Alliance used Twitter to blame Remainers for Brexit; Twitter

Keir Starmer takes aim at Boris Johnson’s dad and Dominic Cummings over rule breaking

LBC host Nick Ferrari and Sir Keir Starmer; LBC, Twitter

‘Take Brexit Revenge’ - The mantra for Boris Johnson’s government

Britain's Prime Minister and Conservative party leader Boris Johnson drives a Union flag-themed JCB, with the words

STAR TURNS: The actress who gave me a jolt on Brexit

circa 1965: British actress Sarah Miles, best known for the smouldering sensuality displayed in many of her roles. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The musical heights of Kathmandu - the city that is a highway to the Himalayas

Nepalese revellers sing and dance to traditional music during The Bisket Jatra Festival at Thimi on the outskirts of Kathmandu on April 14, 2012. The traditional Bisket Jatra festival is celebrated during the Nepali New Year. AFP PHOTO/ Prakash MATHEMA (Photo credit should read PRAKASH MATHEMA/AFP via Getty Images)

The tragic story of Joe Gaetjens - football’s ultimate underdog

(Original Caption) Here is the picked United States team that would compete in the World Soccer tournament which was to compete in the world title Tournament at Rio De Janeiro. The team was scheduled to leave by plane for Rio. The photo was made before the game against an English team at Randalls' Island. The U. S. team lost 0-1. From left in front row are Jeff Coombs, Nick D. Orio, Adal Molanin, Gino Gardassanish, Gino Pariani, Robert Anni, and Walter Bahr. In the second row from left are Robert Graddock, Frank Borghi, Joe Maca, Ed Souza, and John Souza. In the rear row from left are Chubby Lyon, Frank Valecenti, Joe Gaetjens, Charles Colombo, Harry Keough, and bill Jeffy, Head Coach.

Poll finds New European readers back proposals to give Commons last say over who becomes PM

Houses of Parliament, Westminster; Brian A Jackson

The virus is not over just because it is not trending anymore

A member of staff in PPE waits to serve drinkers at the reopening of a Wetherspoons pub. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

Confusion as Boris Johnson appears to announce lockdown in Sheffield

Boris Johnson announced a lockdown in Sheffield. Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

Government wins majority stake in bankrupt satellite company as it attempts post-Brexit sat-nav system

The purchase of OneWeb is part of government plans to boost the UK's space capacity; ESA

Former Thatcher minister and Tory peer slams Boris Johnson for being ‘not very good’ PM

Prime minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street; Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Why Jürgen Klopp should school Boris Johnson on leadership

Jurgen Klopp the manager of Liverpool looks on during a pre-season friendly match between Tranmere Rovers and Liverpool at Prenton Park. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Boris Johnson plans to mimic Donald Trump by broadcasting team’s press briefings with journalists

Evening press briefings will be televised from Number 9; Ian Vogler-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Boris Johnson says he won’t ‘take the knee’ because he believes in ‘substance not gestures’

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson participate in a national

Boris Johnson brands no-deal Brexit ‘a very good option’ after being asked about talks

Boris Johnson said leaving Brexit talks without a deal would still be 'a very good option'; Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Boris Johnson dodges questions on Stanley Johnson’s rule-breaking trip to Greece

LBC presenter Nick Ferrari confronted Boris Johnson about his father's trip to Greece; LBC, Twitter

MANDRAKE: Cummings is ‘neighbour from hell’, say those next door to PM’s aide

Dminic Cummings. PA images, Kirsty O'Connor

Green gains put France on new path

French President Emmanuel Macron, wearing a protective face mask, looks on as he visits a factory of manufacturer Valeo in Etaples, near Le Touquet, northern France. Photo: Getty Images

Kissing after Covid: How the pandemic is changing our love lives

NEW RULES: Young people on the riverbank at Hackney Marshes as temperatures soared to 31 degrrees in London on June 24. Photo: Getty Images

Is there a new optimism for UK-EU talks?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen ahead of a meeting in Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

A rise in infections, riots, and partying - is Germany losing its grip on coronavirus?

GOETTINGEN, GERMANY - JUNE 19: Police forces wearing full protective suits prepare to enter the high-rise apartment building, as tensions between residents and authorities rise, struck by a coronavirus outbreak on June 19, 2020 in Goettingen, Germany. So far over 100 people have tested positive among the building's 700 residents. The outbreak comes on the heels on another outbreak in the similarly large Iduna apartment complex following celebrations to mark the end of Ramadan. (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images)

The polls show politics is entering a ‘new normal’ - this is how every party must adapt

Labour Leader Keir Starmer visits Torriano School in Camden, north London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Brexiteer MPs orchestrating campaign to blame public for second wave, claims broadcaster

LBC presenter James O'Brien; Twitter

Brexit talks break up early after UK and EU fail to overcome ‘significant differences’

Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier warned Britain to show 'equivalent engagement' after Brexit talks collapse; YouTube.

Boris Johnson to host press conference ahead of pubs re-opening

Boris Johnson at a news conference inside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Simon Dawson/PA.

Most Read

Leave.EU campaign vows to cause ‘mischief and mayhem’ by targeting Jacinda Ardern in New Zealand election

Leave.EU's Arron Banks (R) and Andy Wigmore (C). Photograph: Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

Mark Francois tells Britain’s top general: ‘Cummings is going to come and sort you out’

Mark Francois (left) and army general Nick Carter (right). Photograph: Parliament TV.

Aldi becomes latest supermarket to rule out sales of chlorinated chicken

An Aldi supermarket. Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

STAR TURNS: The actress who gave me a jolt on Brexit

circa 1965: British actress Sarah Miles, best known for the smouldering sensuality displayed in many of her roles. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Pro-Brexit group claims Remainers are to blame for ‘mess’ surrounding UK’s departure from EU

The Leave Alliance used Twitter to blame Remainers for Brexit; Twitter

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.