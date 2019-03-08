The Jeffrey Epstein scandal that is heating up the White House

PUBLISHED: 15:36 18 July 2019

PAUL CONNEW

Portrait of American financier Jeffrey Epstein (left) and real estate developer Donald Trump as they pose together at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida, 1997. (Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)

Portrait of American financier Jeffrey Epstein (left) and real estate developer Donald Trump as they pose together at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida, 1997. (Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)

Archant

PAUL CONNEW on the chilling effect that the Jeffrey Epstein case is having on Washington.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

It is already being billed the 'Epstein Equation' on Capitol Hill. The theory that the case involving allegations of sex trafficking of minors against Donald Trump's former close buddy and party playmate Jeffrey Epstein could add up to a serious threat to the president's 2020 re-election prospects.

Epstein, a former college maths teacher turned billionaire financier, is facing a string of paedophilia sex abuse cases and is also accused of witness tampering via bribes and threats.

The problem for the president is that the Epstein case is set to both fascinate and horrify the public and dominate US media coverage during the build-up to the 2020 vote and revive the focus on Trump's sexual history and misogyny.

It has already cost the president one of the senior figures in his cabinet with the resignation of Labour secretary Alex Acosta. He had been the Florida prosecutor who, a decade ago, struck a now discredited sweetheart deal with Epstein that allowed him to plead guilty to lesser charges, avoid a federal prosecution and serve a 13-month jail sentence under which he was allowed to go into his office and run his business six days a week.

It meant that scores of victims of 66-year-old Epstein, who counted former president Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew among his friends and house guests, were denied their day in court and were not even advised of the soft sentence deal - itself a breach of the law.

The appointment of the relatively obscure Florida attorney to Trump's cabinet in the first place was always something of a mystery and Congress is now demanding that he faces questions at a hearing next month.

Democrat election strategists and the #MeToo movement were already gearing up to make Trump's sexual history and treatment of women a significant weapon in the fight to thwart his re-election, and the Epstein Equation plays conveniently into that strategy.

So does the slew of outstanding accusations of historical sexual assaults against Trump by a number of women - all of which he denies. In some cases the president's lawyers are fighting to prevent any civil actions going to court until after he's left office.

You may also want to watch:

The 'Epstein Effect', according to a White House source, even influenced the president's vitriolic backlash against Britain's US ambassador Sir Kim Darroch earlier this month, over the diplomat's leaked briefings.

The president was angry over Darroch's deeply unflattering opinions of him but was initially inclined to follow advice not to overreact. But, so the source claims, as the Epstein affair came to dominate the US news cycle, he felt compelled to offer a diversion.

What had rattled Trump in particular was a mass media revisiting of a 2002 New York magazine article headlined "Jeffrey Epstein: International Moneyman of Mystery" which included a taped interview with the future president in which Trump declared: "I've known Jeff for 15 years. Terrific guy. He's a lot of fun to be with. It's even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side."

Photos in the media of Epstein socialising with Trump at the president's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and in Manhattan in the late 1990s and early 2000s didn't improve The Donald's mood. Neither did the emergence of various former business associates and rivals in the US media alleging that the Trump/Epstein friendship and "partying" went much further than the president acknowledges.

Officially, Trump's line is that he has nothing to fear from the new legal scandal surrounding Epstein and that the pair fell out by 2007, with Epstein barred from Mar-a-Lago and ostracised by the Trump family.

The president's associates are also eager to suggest that Bill Clinton has more questions to answer about his past links to Epstein and, thus, that the Democrats should be wary of overplaying their hand by bringing the Epstein Equation into the 2020 campaign battleground.

On both sides of the political divide, there is great anticipation of what investigators may have discovered in a safe packed with photographs, diaries, documents and address books seized from Epstein's Manhattan mansion.

The new Epstein prosecution is being handled by the same formidable Southern District of New York team who nailed Trump's longtime lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen - a man apparently prepared from his Otisville, New York, prison cell to tell investigators what he knows about the Trump/Epstein connection.

The prosecution team is said to be armed with a long list of Epstein accusers, some as young as 14 and 15 at the time of the alleged offences, who are only too willing to go into the witness box and give evidence, not just against Epstein himself but on just how familiar some of his famous and powerful friends were with his perverted proclivities.

Despite Trump's diversionary tactics, and insistence he has nothing to fear, Republican election strategists and the GOP hierarchy are bracing themselves for the 'Epstein Equation' posing a tricky, unpredictable problem in the complex maths of hanging onto the White House next year.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Anti-Brexit MPs score major victory in preventing a forced no-deal

An anti-Brexit demonstrator holding the European Union and England flags outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski.

Jeremy Hunt apologises for skipping key vote after major blunder

Conservative Party leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt, pictured here at the hustings, has apologised after accidentally missing a key vote. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

The Jeffrey Epstein scandal that is heating up the White House

Portrait of American financier Jeffrey Epstein (left) and real estate developer Donald Trump as they pose together at the Mar-a-Lago estate, Palm Beach, Florida, 1997. (Photo by Davidoff Studios/Getty Images)

MPs must do more than virtue signal over LGBT rights

James Ball discusses his own experience of hate crime and how the pride movement has become political. Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Pride in London)

No-deal Brexit could cause a recession, says the Office for Budget Responsibility

Closed shops in Ballymena town centre, Co Antrim. The Office for Budget Responsibility has warned that a no-deal Brexit could cause a recession. Picture: Paul Faith/PA Archive/PA Images

CLIVE TYLDESLEY: Sport is the real world, politics is a pantomime

Jos Buttler of England celebrates as he runs out Martin Guptill of New Zealand during the Final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Picture: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Boris is bowled out by an old pro

Michael White discusses the highs of Britian in sport conflicted by a divided nation. Picture: Martin Rousen

Boris Johnson's anti-EU 'kipper' story at the leadership debate has a fatal flaw

Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson brandishes a kipper during the final Tory leadership hustings. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire/PA Images

ANDREW ADONIS: The one decision that gave the UK catastrophically bad political leaders

Why do the main parties keep choosing terrible leaders? Andrew Adonis thinks he has the answer.

Brexit Party activists try to distribute newspaper from second Morrisons store

The first edition of the Brexiteer newspaper. Photograph: Twitter.

Trump-style 'Boris Blimp' unveiled for Saturday's March for Change

The 'Boris Blimp' will be the star of the show at the anti-Brexit March for Change. Picture: supplied by March for Change

Nigel Farage loses his cool on LBC when asked about Brexit Party democracy

Nigel Farage was visibly rattled by some simple questions from a caller into his LBC show. Picture: LBC

Farage slams von der Leyen's 51% majority and the internet has a field day

Brexit Party chairman Nigel Farage speaks during a debate at the European Parliament in Strasbourg. Picture: AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias

Philip Hammond slams Rees-Mogg claims of £80million no-deal boost to the economy

Jacob Rees-Mogg, pictured in 2013. Picture: Colin McPherson/Corbis via Getty Images

Brexit Party MEP accused of lining his pockets in the event of a no-deal Brexit

Brexit Party MEP for London Ben Habib was quizzed on Newsnight over how much he stood to profit personally from a no-deal Brexit. Picture: BBC

'I ask you to justify your position': AC Grayling's open letter to Lisa Nandy

Lisa Nandy, Labour MP. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

Your chance to advertise in The New European

Front covers of The New European.

Lords' bid to set up 'defensive fortification' against a forced no-deal Brexit

Lord Anderson of Ipswich has introduced an amendment which aims to block the prorogation of parliament, with the goal of stopping a forced no-deal Brexit. Picture: Parliament TV

Farage slapped down in EU parliament after bizarre 'communism' rant

Ursula von der Leyen tells Nigel Farage that we 'can do without you'. Photograph: European parliament.

Will Self on how we deviate from the Dutch

Historic Hezelstraat street on a hill, central Nijmegen, Gelderland, Netherlands. (Photo by: Geography Photos/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Electoral Commission fine 'ruined my early 20s', says BeLeave campaigner before court appeal

Darren Grimes arrives at the Mayor's and City of London Court. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Inside the industry campaign to stop the rot in political advertising

Examples of misleading political ads around the Brexit issue. Picture: supplied

Great European lives: Gianni Versace

Gianni Versace poses with a group of models wearing his spring-summer collection in Milan, March 1991. (Photo by Vittoriano Rastelli/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

The lost language of the Canary Islands

Long Gone: The culture of the indigenous people of the Canary islands has been wiped out. (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Medicine supplies cannot be guaranteed in no-deal Brexit, minister warns

Scotland's Brexit Minister Mike Russell (Pic: PA)

Gina Miller: Bypassing Parliament over no-deal Brexit is beyond a PM's powers

Gina Miller speaking on Sky News' Sophy Ridge On Sunday (Pic: Sky News)

No-deal Brexit will leave UK 'at mercy of French' warns Hammond

Philip Hammond. Photograph: ITV

Stage Review: The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole, Aged 13 3/4

Top of the class: Michael hawkins as Adrian and Cuba Kamanu as Nigel in Adrian Mole the Musical, Aged 13 3/4

A year in music: 1950, visionaries in the vanguard

Singer/songwriter, Alan Lomax joined his father, John Lomax in 1933 and they colloborated in compiling

Felix Vallotton: The artist who captured Paris and its people at their most dynamic

Bathing on a Summer Evening 1892-93. Oil on canvas, 97 x 131 cm. Credit: Kunsthaus Zurich. Kunsthaus Zurich

Hunt says his 'honesty' could cost him the job in race for Number 10

Conservative Party leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt waits his turn to speak at a Tory leadership hustings. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire.

Ibiza: The Silent Movie - The potted history of the hedonistic island

A holiday rep diving into a crowd of people, at a pool party, Club 18-30 Ibiza, 2001. (Photo by: PYMCA/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

MITCH BENN: After forty years of lies about Europe it's time to stop

The Truth Exposed: Stellan Skarsgard and Jared Harris in HBO's Chernobyl

Boris Johnson says his favourite wine costs £180 - days after complaining of financial sacrifices

Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson during a visit to Wetherspoons. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire.

Theresa May said she didn't want to 'cry wolf' over Brexit

Theresa May. Photograph: Carl Court/PA Wire.

The Chappaquiddick incident and the woman in the water

A tow truck pulls Senator Edward Kennedy's car out of Poucha Pond after the Senator's infamous accident on Chappaquiddick Island.

Why chaotic Argentina's golden era may never come

Supporters of presidential candidate Alberto Fernandez and his running-mate, former President Cristina Fernandez, no relation, attend a campaign rally in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, May 25, 2019. After her surprise announcement last week that she will run for vice president in Octobers general elections, Cristina Fernandez along with her running mate presidential candidate contender Alberto Fernandez, kicked off their campaign with a political rally on the outskirts of Buenos Aires on Saturday. (Photo by Gabriel Sotelo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

'It isn't straightforward' - Amber Rudd now accepts possibility of no-deal Brexit

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Amber Rudd arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday July 9, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Tories. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Trailer released for Netflix documentary exposing Cambridge Analytica

The Great Hack on Netflix. Photograph: Netflix.

Vote Leave ordered to pay more than triple after failed Electoral Commission legal challenge

Supporters of the Vote Leave campaign cheer as they wait for Boris Johnson, during the referendum campaign. Picture: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Most Read

Farage slapped down in EU parliament after bizarre ‘communism’ rant

Ursula von der Leyen tells Nigel Farage that we 'can do without you'. Photograph: European parliament.

Brexit Party newspaper photographed on Morrisons stand sparks backlash

The first edition of the Brexiteer newspaper. Photograph: Twitter.

All you need to know about the March for Change protest in London

Protesters campaigning against Brexit in London. (Photo by Ray Tang/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Brexit Party MEP admits working in secret for Cambridge Analytica

Alexandra Phillips on Channel 4 News. Photograph: Channel 4.

Nigel Farage loses his cool on LBC when asked about Brexit Party democracy

Nigel Farage was visibly rattled by some simple questions from a caller into his LBC show. Picture: LBC

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Our pick of the anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

Anti-Brexit campaigners gather in Parliament Square, as they take part in the People's Vote March in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Here's our pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy