Corbyn ally Jennie Formby resigns as Labour’s general secretary

Jeremy Corbyn is joined by Jennie Formby, general secretary of the Labour Party, at a party conference. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

Jennie Formby has stood down as Labour’s general secretary.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

A close ally of Jeremy Corbyn, Formby announced her resignation as new leader Sir Keir Starmer reshapes the party.

She said her two years in the role had been a “huge privilege” and wished Sir Keir the “very best of luck” in leading Labour into the next general election.

“When I applied for the role of general secretary in 2018 it was because I wanted to support Jeremy Corbyn, who inspired so many people to get involved in politics with his message of hope, equality and peace,” she said in a statement.

You may also want to watch:

“It has been a huge privilege to be general secretary of the largest political party in Europe for the last two years, but now we have a new leadership team it is the right time to step down.

“I would like to thank Jeremy, our members and my staff colleagues who have given me so much support during what has been a very challenging period, in particular when I was suffering from ill health.”

Sir Keir thanked Formby for “the personal and professional efforts she has made in advancing the cause she has fought all her life for”.

“Jennie has led our party’s organisation with commitment and energy through a period of political upheaval, including a snap general election last year. I wish her the very best for the future,” he added.

The resignation comes after Labour announced an investigation into the leaking of a controversial dossier on anti-Semitism.