Arcuri says she was convinced PM was 'man of his word' as she denies affair

PUBLISHED: 11:11 18 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:17 18 November 2019

Jennifer Arcuri has said she believed Boris Johnson was a man of his word as well as a 'charismatic' person. Photo: BBc

Jennifer Arcuri has said she believed Boris Johnson was a man of his word as well as a 'charismatic' person. Photo: BBc

Archant

The US businesswoman at the centre of a controversy involving Boris Johnson has shed some light on the nature of her relationship with the prime minister after previously refusing to give any details.

Boris Johnson is currently being investigated for an alleged conflict of interest, looking into whether Jennifer Arcuri received favourable treatment from Johnson during his time as mayor of London.

According to the Sunday Times, which first reported the story, the technology entrepreneur was allowed to join him on overseas trade missions in 2014 and 2015.

However, in a defence of the prime minister's character, Arcuri has said she believed Boris Johnson was a man of his word as well as a 'charismatic' person.

Speaking on BBC Two's Victoria Derbyshire programme, Jennifer Arcuri said: "Every guy would tell you they would call and never follow up, not Boris Johnson, every time he told me he would call he called me. I was convinced this was a man of his word because I couldn't believe the fervid linear focus he had on me."

"Boris Johnson loved my events and he saw the way I could work a room. I was in London [for] 30 seconds and I knew a lot of people and he recognised that.

"I just find it a real shame, buts its been very hard for me to stand back and keep excusing this."

Arcuri has refused on multiple occasions to say whether she was dating the former mayor of London, and when questioned by Victoria Derbyshire on this after saying Boris Johnson had more than a 'sexual intention', she again said: "I don't want to answer these questions, Victoria.

"I assure you [Johnson's] was not just a sexual intention he actually was very intrigued by my energy, my ability to get things done.

"Of course I'm not going to sit here and patronise the public, my intention is not to dance around the topic, as much as just to put an end to this nonsensical questioning and more or less bullying on me to admit my weakness."

