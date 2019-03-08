Latest The New European

Jennifer Arcuri denies ever getting favours from Boris Johnson

PUBLISHED: 10:03 07 October 2019

Jennifer Arcuri, the businesswoman and close friend of Boris Johnson who received business assistance during his time as London Mayor. Picture: Youtube

Jennifer Arcuri, the businesswoman and close friend of Boris Johnson who received business assistance during his time as London Mayor. Picture: Youtube

Youtube

Jennifer Arcuri has said she "never, ever" received favouritism from friend Boris Johnson and has refused to say whether they had an affair.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

US businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri said she and Johnson, who she saved on her phone as "Alex the Great", bonded over their "mutual love of classic literature".

The technology entrepreneur and former model refused to answer when asked whether she had had a sexual relationship with Johnson, saying that is is "really categorically no-one's business what private life we had, or didn't have".

The interview, on ITV's Good Morning Britain, came after reports emerged that as a close friend of Johnson during his time as mayor of London, she had received numerous favours that she may not have otherwise qualified for.

Although ITV presenter Piers Morgan tried to get her to open up about the details of the relationship, she said that Johnson "never, ever gave me favouritism".

She told Morgan: "it wasn't like [Johnson] singled me out", adding: "He is there to, you know, talk to anybody who gets in his face enough. And he was always a really good friend.

"And I think it's quite unfortunate that it becomes that a good friend, who has now been, you know, now I'm dragged into the middle of this horrific scandal, you know, and the answer that I'm going to give is now going to be weaponised against this man.

"It's really categorically no-one's business what private life we had, or didn't have. But - and categorically more important - Boris never, ever gave me favouritism. Never once did I ask him for a favour. Never once did he write a letter of recommendation for me. He didn't know about my asking to go to trips."

However, emails leaked to the Sunday Times, purportedly from Arcuri's account, say she had asked for a letter of recommendation for a job application to a technology quango.

She reportedly said: "I still have the letter of rec from Boris. hahaha. To think that we asked him to write us a recommendation for the CEO of Tech City is just hysterical."

MORE: You cannot sweep Jennifer Arcuri letter under the carpet, Boris Johnson told

Arcuri, who was a 27-year-old student at the time of applying to the Tech City position, also received £126,000 of public money as well as privileged access to trade missions during Johnson's time in office.

Arcuri told ITV that Johnson had visited her flat in Shoreditch - also where her office was based - a "handful" of times, adding that she did not have time for the media attention surrounding him when they met in public.

"We tried having drinks out in public or having lunch; it just became too much of a mob show, so I said 'You just have to come to my office'," she said.

She said the prime minister had been at her flat - which she confirmed had a pole-dancing pole - "five, 10, a handful of times", but insisted that he had not had anything to do with her other achievements.

Arcuri, who said the press has turned her into an "objectified ex-model pole dancer", said Johnson "asked me to show him a few things" on the pole in her flat.

Describing it as a "conversation starter", she said she and Johnson "always had a laugh about it", adding: "The pole stood in the living room, yes, he saw the pole."

When asked directly whether Johnson had ever used the pole, Arcuri said: "I'm never going to tell you that."

She told the programme during the hour-long interview: "I had a wonderful opportunity to get to know somebody. And it was really fun to be able to share the love of Shakespeare and literature with someone like that.

"So for that I really enjoyed, you know, being able to be his friend and be able to, you know, share in that kind of passion for literature.

"But Boris is extremely personable. He cares a lot about this country, and he cares a lot about people. And I, you know, he is a guy you want to hang out with."

Asked if she ever loved Johnson, she said: "I've been asked that many times. And I care about him deeply as a friend, and we do share a very close bond, but I wish him well.

"I want them to be happy. I wish Carrie well, and like I said, I really do want him to focus on making Britain great again."

Last month, the Prime Minister was referred to the police complaints body to assess whether he should face a criminal investigation over his association with her.

The Sunday Times has reported that the businesswoman confided to four friends that they had been engaged in an affair during his time as mayor.

But Arcuri told GMB: "Those people are not my friends."

Johnson insisted last week that everything he did when promoting London overseas as mayor was done in "complete conformity with the code and the rules".

On the matter of the recommendation letter, she also told GMB she would never have "the cheek to ask" Johnson to write her a letter, adding: "Boris never wrote me a letter. Never."

Arcuri said she had never discussed any sponsorship or grants with Johnson, and when asked if she had asked him to help with any "sponsorship money", she said: "Categorically no."

She said she used £10,000 given to her firm by London & Partners, the promotional agency run by the mayor of London, to "produce (an) event" she hosted in 2013.

Arcuri said Johnson had "absolutely nothing to do" with the £100,000 grant given to her company, Hacker House, in January this year.

When asked whether the company operates out of the UK, despite her relocation to California, she said: "Yes, we operate out of the UK."

Arcuri, who said she stopped regularly speaking to Johnson when she became pregnant at the end of 2016, said she had not been part of three trade missions because of her relationship with Johnson, but due to the work she was doing.

When asked whether the prime minister had made contact with her since the story hit the headlines, she said: "I think Boris has enough on his plate right now.

"Three years ago, he told us Britain needs to leave the EU and I wish him all the best with that.

"I want him to stay focused on the job. I don't need him right now, Britain needs him right now."

You may also want to watch:

In recent days, Downing Street has also been forced to deny claims that Johnson squeezed the thigh of a female journalist under the table during a private lunch.

Charlotte Edwardes said the incident took place at the offices of The Spectator in London shortly after Johnson became the magazine's editor in 1999.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Jennifer Arcuri denies ever getting favours from Boris Johnson

Jennifer Arcuri, the businesswoman and close friend of Boris Johnson who received business assistance during his time as London Mayor. Picture: Youtube

Double standards: Boris Johnson continues to mimic Trump's poisonous playbook

US president Donald Trump and Britain's prime minister Boris Johnson arrive for a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau - Pool/Getty Images)

Everything you need to know about the People's Vote march on October 19

Hundreds of thousands of people turned out to protest in October 2018 and the People's Vote campaign want to bring even bigger numbers on October 19 2019. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The new book telling the cruel story of Alzheimer's

French writer Annie Ernaux, who has penned 'I Remain In Darkness'. Picture: Ulf Andersen/Getty Images

A City in Music: Favela funk in Rio

Brazilian youngsters enjoy a

Remember the Brexit 50p? 'No coins have actually been minted'

An early design of the ill-fated (so far) 'Brexit 50p'. Picture: HM Treasury

My anchovy odyssey: Visiting the Italian town where the divisive fish is king

Monterosso, Italy, was the perfect destination for James Brown to indulge his passion for anchovies. Picture: Getty Images

The artist's who recorded Amsterdam's gilded moment

Gerrit Berckheyde's 'View of Amsterdam', c.1675. Picture: Collection of Brasenose College, Oxford

Under the influence: The lightning-quick rise of Insta fashion brand Boohoo

Funke Tijani is an ambassador for fast-fashion giant, Boohoo. Picture: Getty Images

Brexit Party MEP's firm featured in 'Brexit readiness' video days after mocking preparations

Brexit Party MEP Lance Anisfeld. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/PA.

Three decades on from the fall of the Berlin Wall

West Germans celebrate the unification of Berlin atop The Berlin Wall on November 12, 1989. Picture: Getty Images

How I helped England win the Rugby World Cup

Jonny Wilkinson kicks the last gasp drop-goal that won England the Rugby World Cup against Australia in 2003. Picture: Tom Jenkins/Getty Images

Stage Review: Blood Wedding

Blood Wedding. Photograph: Contributed/Marc Brenner.

The New European poll of the week on caretakers, conferences and coffee cups

Journalist takes down 'vacuous talking head' in TV clash about the Good Friday Agreement

Spiked writer and commentator Ella Whelan was called out for 'panglossian nonsense' about the Good Friday Agreement by OpenDemocracy journalist Peter Geogeghan. Picture: STV

'Ireland owes this country nothing' - Bonnie Greer on Question Time on Brexit negotiations

Bonnie Greer was on the panel of BBC's Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

The lies of Rye: Why we all rewrite our own versions of history

Boris Johnson delivers his speech during the Conservative Party Conference at the Manchester Convention Centre. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

JAMES BALL: No-deal Brexit conspiracies lead us all to a dark world

James Ball says some in the City of London have been unfairly linked to a no-deal Brexit conspiracy. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

BONNIE GREER: With Michigan won, Trump is done

Democrat Gretchen Whitmer defeated Republican Bill Schuette to become governor of Michigan. Picture: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

MITCH BENN: We must keep standing up to 'bullies' Johnson and Trump

Toxic Twins: Boris Johnson and US president Donald Trump at the UN in New York. Picture: Saul Leob/Getty Images

High Court defeat could mean blow for 'settled status' cases

Campaign group The3million has lost a High Court battle over an

Tory peer calls for Dominic Cummings to be stripped of Westminster pass

Dominic Cummings in Downing Street. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

MICHAEL WHITE: Boris Johnson has bet the farm on Cummings' cunning plan

Boris Johnson's proposed hybrid model for the Irish border has been badly received by the EU. Picture: Martin Rowson

Corbyn says that no MP Labour should be willing to support PM's 'reckless' Brexit proposals

Jeremy Corbyn gives statement on Boris Johnson's Brexit proposals. Photograph: Parliament TV.

BREX FACTOR: Is James Cleverly the least aptly-named politician of all time?

Tory chairman James Cleverly whips the crowd into a frenzy at the Conservative Party conference. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Boris Johnson has great balls of liar

Boris Johnson was frustratingly elusive when asked about his relationship with Jennifer Arcuri on The Andrew Marr Show. Picture: PA Images

The 'Stop Stella' billboard shows how urgently we need reform in political advertising

The billboard targeting pregnant Labour MP Stella Creasy in her constituency in Walthamstow, which was later taken down. Picture: Stella Creasy

Brexit Party candidate to return from living in Italy to fight to leave EU

Supporters at a Brexit Party rally. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA.

DUP crowd calls for a 'noose' for Jeremy Corbyn at Boris Johnson speech

Boris Johnson speaks at a raucous DUP event in which the crowd called for a 'noose' for Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Sky

Young doctor told she must leave the UK or face prison after Home Office letter

Mu-Chun Chiang (left) with her friend Mina Mesri. Photograph: Mina Mesri/PA Wire.

All the best tweets about that Tory coffee-related conference drama

Boris Johnson runs scared of Channel 4 news at Tory party conference

Boris Johnson has been accused of running scared of Channel 4 after refusing them an interview. Picture: Channel 4

Fact-checking Boris Johnson's '£400 million a week' claim with latest figures

Boris Johnson leaves his office in Westminster. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Boris Johnson tries to claim remaining in EU would now cost '£400 million a week'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Bestway Wholesale in Manchester. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire.

Tory MP names the MPs he suggests were chosen solely because of their gender

Philip Davies has named two MPs he felt were chosen

Why the podcast is the perfect antidote to Brexit politics

The New European podcast team, Steve Anglesey, left, Geraldine Scott, and Richard Porritt. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Former Australian PM: UK is not a 'top tier' trading partner

Former Australian PM Julia Gillard appeared to pour cold water over the UK's future trading relationship, saying it is not a

Legal experts want to know why Dominic Cummings' pal sat on Supreme Court legal team

Media gathered outside The Supreme Court in London. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

American TV host takes on Boris Johnson's bizarre speech to the UN

Trevor Noah at the Daily Show displays concern after Boris Johnson's speech to the UN. Picture: The Daily Show

Conservative MEPs are advertising an internship in EU parliament. Start date? November 1

The Conservatives are advertising an internship in EU parliament after October 31. Picture: Dominique Faget/AFP/Getty Images

Most Read

Boris Johnson’s claims on nuclear fusion leave scientists baffled

The then chancellor George Osborne (centre) with Boris Johnson (left) looking through microscopes during a visit with Jeremy Hunt (right). Photograph: Frank Augstein/PA.

The lies of Rye: Why we all rewrite our own versions of history

Boris Johnson delivers his speech during the Conservative Party Conference at the Manchester Convention Centre. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Court set to decide if it can force prime minister to sign Brexit extension letter

Boris Johnson speaks during the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP).

You cannot sweep Jennifer Arcuri letter under the carpet, Boris Johnson told

Boris Johnson with Jennifer Arcuri at an Innotech summit in July 2013. Photograph: Innotech Network/YouTube.

Furious woman in Boris Johnson’s constituency speaks for all of us

A furious member of the public was unequivocal in her views about Boris Johnson in his constituency of Uxbridge and South Ruislip. Picture: Sky

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy