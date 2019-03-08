Video

'What's the point?': Jennifer Arcuri attacked on air for tight-lipped interview

Jennifer Arcuri was surprised by Lorraine Kelly's intervention on ITV. Picture: ITV ITV

ITV host Lorraine Kelly has vented her frustration at American businesswoman Jennifer Arcuri for an interview the presenter described as "crazy".

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

On Good Morning Britain (GMB), the former model at the centre of an alleged conflict of interest scandal described how Boris Johnson cut her out of their relationship - but refused to confirm that they had been having an affair.

In the handover between GMB and the Lorraine Kelly show, the host vented her frustration at Arcuri "not saying anything".

"God, that was crazy wasn't it?" said Kelly. "What's the point? What's the point of coming on and not answering any questions like that."

After the camera cut to Arcuri, Kelly put her question directly to her. "What's the point of you coming on the TV to clear the air and then you don't say anything."

Despite Arcuri's protestations that she "said a few things", Kelly shot back: "You didn't answer any of the questions that were put to you and I just don't see the point of you coming on to be honest."

In the interview, Arcuri acknowledged that questions around the nature of her relationship with Johnson were "a good point" but had said: "I'm not going to go anywhere near the relationship question."

The intense interest in the question of an affair - which Arcuri has all but confirmed - stems from the accusations of a conflict of interest during Boris Johnson's time as London mayor.

A Times investigation revealed in September that Arcuri's business had received £126,000 of public funds and she had been given preferential access to trade missions alongside Johnson, despite not formally qualifying for the trip.

The prime minister has denied any impropriety.

A Greater London Authority investigation is currently on hold while the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) considers "possible crimin

However, this has not stopped Arcuri from expressing her disappointment at how she has been treated by Boris Johnson during his election campaign, telling ITV this weekend that the prime minister "cast me aside like some gremlin".

You may also want to watch: