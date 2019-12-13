Jeremy Corbyn stands down as Labour leader: full speech

Jeremy Corbyn has stood down as leader of the Labour Party in the midst of a disastrous night for the party.

He won his seat with a comfortable 34,603 votes, but is witnessing massive losses of seats nationwide.

In a statement, he had scathing words for the media treatment of his family and his party, adding: "This is obviously a very disappointing night for the Labour party," he said, adding that "we put forward a manifesto of hope".

He said that the tone of debate in politics has "overridden so much of a normal political debate".

Despite Brexit, he said that "the issues of social justice and the issues of the needs of people will not go away ... all those issues will come back centre stage in the debate."