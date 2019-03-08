Video

EU 'tearing their hair out' over Jeremy Corbyn's position on Brexit

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

The EU believe Jeremy Corbyn's plan to agree a 'credible' deal on Brexit and then campaign against it is 'mad'.

The Times reports that diplomats and officials in Brussels are "tearing their hair out" over the prospect of Jeremy Corbyn taking over from Boris Johnson following a general election - because of his Brexit policy.

They are said to be unable to comprehend why Labour is proposing negotiating a 'credible' Brexit deal before putting it to the people and campaigning against it.

"They want us to negotiate a 'credible' deal and then they will campaign against it in a referendum? That is mad," the EU source told the newspaper.

"How can we negotiate with people like that? Their divisions and magical thinking are as bad as anything the Conservatives produced - perhaps worse."

"It would have been better to talk to sensible MPs like Stephen Kinnock or Lisa Nandy who want an agreement," they added.

The newspaper reports that the EU is growing weary of offering the UK more extensions because Westminster appears not to have achieve anything with the last one.

"It has not been helpful and has been a get out jail free card allowing the Westminster parliament to think they do not have to take responsibility for the withdrawal agreement."

Labour frontbenchers like Emily Thornberry have been given a rough ride trying to explain Labour's position on Brexit.

On Question Time the shadow foreign secretary said: "I would negotiate a deal to the best of my ability, a deal that will look after jobs and the economy, but the best way to look after jobs and the economy is for us to Remain."

Fellow panellist Iain Dale responded: "Do you have any idea how ridiculous that sounds to everybody here? You think people are going to vote for you on that basis. Have you no shame?"

But on ITV's Peston programme she argued that "the Labour Party are trying to keep the country together."