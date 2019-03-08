Video

EU 'tearing their hair out' over Jeremy Corbyn's position on Brexit

PUBLISHED: 10:18 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:26 12 September 2019

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA.

PA Wire/PA Images

The EU believe Jeremy Corbyn's plan to agree a 'credible' deal on Brexit and then campaign against it is 'mad'.

The Times reports that diplomats and officials in Brussels are "tearing their hair out" over the prospect of Jeremy Corbyn taking over from Boris Johnson following a general election - because of his Brexit policy.

They are said to be unable to comprehend why Labour is proposing negotiating a 'credible' Brexit deal before putting it to the people and campaigning against it.

"They want us to negotiate a 'credible' deal and then they will campaign against it in a referendum? That is mad," the EU source told the newspaper.

"How can we negotiate with people like that? Their divisions and magical thinking are as bad as anything the Conservatives produced - perhaps worse."

"It would have been better to talk to sensible MPs like Stephen Kinnock or Lisa Nandy who want an agreement," they added.

The newspaper reports that the EU is growing weary of offering the UK more extensions because Westminster appears not to have achieve anything with the last one.

"It has not been helpful and has been a get out jail free card allowing the Westminster parliament to think they do not have to take responsibility for the withdrawal agreement."

Labour frontbenchers like Emily Thornberry have been given a rough ride trying to explain Labour's position on Brexit.

On Question Time the shadow foreign secretary said: "I would negotiate a deal to the best of my ability, a deal that will look after jobs and the economy, but the best way to look after jobs and the economy is for us to Remain."

Fellow panellist Iain Dale responded: "Do you have any idea how ridiculous that sounds to everybody here? You think people are going to vote for you on that basis. Have you no shame?"

But on ITV's Peston programme she argued that "the Labour Party are trying to keep the country together."

Judges accused of bias by pro-Brexit newspapers and cabinet ministers after prorogation ruling

Daily Mail coverage of the 'unlawful' ruling from three Scottish judges. Photograph: Jonathon Read.

Bonnie Greer: Average Joe is the rival who Trump fears most

The Delaware delegation prepares for the nomination of their senator, Joe Biden in 2008. Picture: Chuck Kennedy/MCT/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

EU 'tearing their hair out' over Jeremy Corbyn's position on Brexit

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA.

ZOE WILLIAMS: The shifting trade unions strike back

People gather to protest against British prime minister Boris Johnson's policies on Brexit and the prorogation of parliament. Picture: Ray Tang/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

BARONESS ALTMANN: My party's no deal disaster

Brexit protesters in Westminster, London, as MPs are taking part in an emergency debate over a new law to block a no-deal Brexit. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

STAGE REVIEW: Hansard

Alex Jennings and Lindsay Duncan as Diana in Hansard at the National Theatre. Picture: Catherine Ashmore

MICHAEL WHITE: The harmful developments ripping apart British politics

Boris Johnson (centre) in the House of Commons with Michael Gove and Jacob Rees-Mogg. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament/PA Wire.

As chances of a Lib Dem/Labour coalition rise, Swinson is pledging to 'keep Corbyn out'

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson. Photograph: PA/Sky.

Government refuses to publish private communications over prorogation plans

Dominic Grieve in the Commons. Picture: Parliament TV.

ANDREW ADONIS: All hail Bercow the brilliant

John Bercow thanked his wife and children in an emotional speech announcing his departure as speaker of the House of Commons. Picture: Parliament TV

Will Self: How free trade and globalisation lead to innovation... and lemonade

INNOVATION: Codd-necked Ramune bottles. Photo: Contributed

Roman Polanski provides the controversy at a topical Venice film festival

Jean Dujardin as Georges Picquart in J'Accuse. Photos: Contributed

Tory MP asks Polish government to block Article 50 deadline extension

Brexiteer MP Daniel Kawczynski. Photograph: Sky News.

Gibraltar looks into chartering plane for food supply in case of no-deal 'situation of siege'

MEPs meeting Gibraltar minister Joseph Garcia to discuss no-deal Brexit plans. Picture: supplied by Liberal Democrats

The making of a classic - The Third Man at 70

The Third Man is often considered

Did Bercow send a not-so-hidden signal to Gove after announcing his retirement?

Was Bercow's middle finger a deliberate signal to Michael Gove? Picture: Parliament TV

MPs table motion to demand every piece of communication made about prorogation plans

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Piers Morgan claims nobody has changed their mind on Brexit... but he has

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid over Brexit. Photograph: Good Morning Britain/ITV.

'Ghost' of Margaret Thatcher to speak on no-deal Brexit in upcoming event

Margaret Thatcher's ghost has been channelled to get her views on Brexit, claims a cult-like organisation. Picture: PA Wire / PA images

Criminal bar association warns of 'mob rule' if government breaks the law

Boris Johnson speaking outside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Far-right protesters heckle Jewish speaker at pro-EU rally

Flora Hutchings from Best for Britain was heckled by far-right counter-protesters as she spoke of her Jewish ancestry at a pro-European rally. Picture: Best for Britain

James Ball: How to beat the Tories at the next general election

Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn poses for a photograph with members of his Shadow Cabinet on The Quays in Salford. (Photo by Danny Lawson / POOL / AFP)

The extraordinary life and untimely death of the opera-singing Grand Prix champion

Giusepp Camari, June 8, 1892 - September 10, 1933, was a world famous opera singer and racing driver.

The city that gave us flamenco... and the macerena

Dancers and musicians performing the Flamenco, a form of Spanish folk music and dance, during a dinner show in Seville, Andalusia, Spain. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Chronic under-funding of safeguards threatens public health and environment rules that protect us

At risk: The Lake District.

Locating the UK's language barriers

A field in Norfolk.

Macedonia: The nation still trying to make a name for itself

People wave flags and hold a banner with the lettering 'NATO get out from Macedonia, our identity is not for sale' in front of the parliament building in Skopje on June 13, 2018 during a protest against the new name of the country. - Greeks and Macedonians expressed scepticism on June 13 over a proposed compromise deal to end a nearly three-decade name row between their countries which has blocked Skopje's bid to join the EU and NATO. The leaders of the neighbouring countries hailed a

Come and watch The New European podcast live

The New European Podcast is taking part in Podcast Live

BONNIE GREER: Why no black presidential candidate could run a Bernie Sanders-style campaign

DES MOINES, IA - AUGUST 10: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks on stage during a forum on gun safety at the Iowa Events Center on August 10, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. The event was hosted by Everytown for Gun Safety. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The left's best hope - Can Keir Starmer save Labour?

Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Photographer claims the Tories stole his 'chicken suit' image for Corbyn jibe

A photographer has claimed that the Conservative Party has stolen his image in a tweet jibe aimed at Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Twitter

We now have the perfect opportunity to reach out to Brexiteers who believe in democracy

Thousands of demonstrators gather outside Downing Street. (Photo by WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

QUIZ: Have you been paying attention to this week's European news?

Pope Francis (question one) Picture: PA Images/Niall Carson

House of Lords approve bill to force a Brexit delay

The House of Lords during the vote on the Brexit delay bill. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Former prime minister says Dominic Cummings is 'poisoning politics'

Senior aide to the prime minister Dominic Cummings, in Downing Street in Westminster. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Lords keep fudged Kinnock amendment blaming lack of Commons time to debate

The Lords have rejected a bid to remove the Kinnock amendment saying there is not enough parliamentary time to debate it again. Picture: Parliament TV

Tories criticised for chicken tweet involving fast food chain KFC

A photographer has claimed that the Conservative Party has stolen his image in a tweet jibe aimed at Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Twitter

Opposition parties will not back election before October 31st

Anna Soubry, Caroline Lucas, Jo Swinson, Liz Saville Roberts, Ian Blackford and John McDonnell during a meeting of a cross-party group of MPs. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

The New European Brexit quiz of the week

A passer-by tells Boris Johnson:

Wetherspoon's shares drop as boss pulls Brexit 'savings' stunt

Boris Johnson during a visit to Wetherspoons Metropolitan Bar in London with Tim Martin, chair of JD Wetherspoon. Picture: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire/PA Images

Government won't be releasing Yellowhammer documents as it'll 'concern people', says minister

Andrea Leadsom appears on BBC Breakfast. Photograph: BBC.

Piers Morgan tells Brexiteers not to 'bother voting again'

Piers Morgan. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

'Dominic Grieve can f**k off' - Government dismisses request for communications over prorogation plans

Dominic Grieve. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Did Bercow send a not-so-hidden signal to Gove after announcing his retirement?

Was Bercow's middle finger a deliberate signal to Michael Gove? Picture: Parliament TV

'Not a good start Boris' - US TV host mocks Johnson's disastrous week

John Oliver discusses Boris Johnson on HBO's Last Week Tonight. Photograph: HBO.

