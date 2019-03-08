Corbyn hits back at Tusk, saying Brexit Britain will never be a 'second-rate player'

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has responded to Donald Tusk's comments that the UK would be a "second-rate player" after Brexit.

The Press Association reports that in an interview, Corbyn said: "No I don't think we are ever going to be a second-rate player."

Tusk earlier made the comments as part of a plea to the UK not to give up campaigning to stop Brexit.

The outgoing European Council president said that Brexit spells "the real end of the British Empire" and added: "Only as part of a united Europe can the UK play a global role. Only together can we confront, without any complexes, the greatest powers of this world."

But Corbyn has taken issue with Tusk's assessment, saying: "This is a big country, an important country and trading partner and I look forward to leading a government that will be working with others around the world.

"He makes many statements at many times and he is the president of the EU, and yes he can make those statements, and I look forward to discussing them with him."

Responding to Tusk's comments, Liberal Democrat foreign affairs spokesperson Chuka Umunna earlier reacted quite differently.

Umunna said: "There is still light at the end of the tunnel for all those who want to end the chaos of Brexit.

"We can reject a Tory or a Labour-backed Brexit that would damage opportunities for our children and grandchildren. This election is a historic chance for voters to make their voice heard and secure a brighter future in Europe."

