Jeremy Corbyn drops free movement rights in Labour 'manifesto of hope'

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn arrives for the launch of his party's manifesto in Birmingham. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday November 21, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Labour have officially launched their manifesto, calling it the 'manifesto of hope' which the powerful 'will say won't work'.

The party have stuck firm by their plan to secure a new Brexit deal before going to a second referendum.

The manifesto states Labour will "secure robust and legally binding protections for workers' rights, consumer standard and environmental protections, and ensure level-playing-field protections are maintained".

It continues: "Labour will never accept an outcome that puts rights and standards at risk. Once we have secured this new deal we will put it to a legally binding referendum alongside the option of remaining in the EU. This will take place within the first six months of a Labour government".

However, the party ha rejected demands by activists to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030 and keep free movement after Brexit, its manifesto reveals.

Jeremy Corbyn, launching the document in Birmingham, hailed it as "most radical" in decades, including a pledge to tackle the housing crisis by building 150,000 low-cost homes for rent.

The manifesto also says a separate conference vote to "maintain and extend free movement rights" after Brexit will "be subject to negotiations".

Labour is also planning £82 billion extra on day to day spending. Budgeted for by additional taxes on wealthy, business and the City, as well as a 5% pay increase for all public sector workers.

A four day working week is also on the table, alongside a promise to end "Victorian" zero-hours contracts. Corbyn says there will be also be no increases in income tax, VAT or national insurance for 95% of the population.

The party has also said they believe Scottish independence would be "economically devastating and it would likely be the many not the few who would pay the price," suggesting Scotland needs investment from Labour not another referendum for independence.

While the party are not pledging to write off existing student debt, they are scrapping tuition fees and reintroducing the maintenance grant.

Corbyn called the manifesto the most radical plan to change the country in decades.

The full manifesto can be found here.

More follows.