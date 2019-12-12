WATCH: Jeremy Corbyn heckled by woman dressed as Elmo
PUBLISHED: 14:20 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:20 12 December 2019
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was met by a person dressed as the Sesame Street character Elmo when he arrived to cast his vote.
The woman, dressed as the children's TV character, greeted Corbyn with a handshake before she was restrained by security guards as he entered the polling station at Pakeman Primary School, in Islington, with his wife, Laura Alvarez, at about 9.25am.
As the she argued with security and police, Corbyn said: "Hello guys, can we stop the arguments please."
In a video she is seen removing the head of the costume and placing it on one of the security team's head.
Corbyn thanked supporters and posed for photographs after his vote.
