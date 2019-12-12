Video

WATCH: Jeremy Corbyn heckled by woman dressed as Elmo

A woman dressed as Elmo tries to approach Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and his wife Laura Alvarez as they arrive to cast their votes in the 2019 General Election at the polling station at Pakeman Primary School in Islington. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn was met by a person dressed as the Sesame Street character Elmo when he arrived to cast his vote.

Absolutely lost it at this battle between Elmo and Corbyn's security pic.twitter.com/zR1DdYse35 — Calgie (@christiancalgie) December 12, 2019

The woman, dressed as the children's TV character, greeted Corbyn with a handshake before she was restrained by security guards as he entered the polling station at Pakeman Primary School, in Islington, with his wife, Laura Alvarez, at about 9.25am.

As the she argued with security and police, Corbyn said: "Hello guys, can we stop the arguments please."

In a video she is seen removing the head of the costume and placing it on one of the security team's head.

Good on @jeremycorbyn for going along with it for a bit of fun and shaking Elmo's hand, just a shame the @metpoliceuk resorted to violence #voteelmo #FathersRights pic.twitter.com/jEQCOsG0GU — Bobby Elmo Smith (@bobbysmith2765) December 12, 2019

Corbyn thanked supporters and posed for photographs after his vote.