Election debate viewers found Jeremy Corbyn more trustworthy than Boris Johnson, poll reveals

Jeremy Corbyn debates Boris Johnson. Photograph: BBC/PA.

A snap poll on the BBC election debate found viewers believed Jeremy Corbyn was more trustworthy and in touch with people than Boris Johnson, and that he would keep the NHS in safer hands.

The poll also found BBC debate viewers thought Corbyn performed better on the whole, with 69% of those who watched saying the leader of the opposition did well, compared to only 62% for Boris Johnson.

YouGov ran a snap poll with 1,322 viewers, which found the result for who did best in the debate to be close, with 52% saying Johnson won the debate and 48% saying Corbyn did.

However, Corbyn was ranked as much more in touch with the everyday voter, more trustworthy, and better on the NHS than the prime minister.

YouGov found that Corbyn beat Johnson among viewers on who was most "in touch with ordinary people" by 48% to 38%.

They also found that Corbyn was seen as better on the NHS, with 55% saying he outperformed Johnson when it came to issues surrounding health.

According to YouGov, Things were closer on the topic of government spending, with 48% of viewers saying Johnson had the upper hand and 43% believing Corbyn came off better.

