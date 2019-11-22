Jeremy Corbyn confirms he will take a 'neutral stance' in second referendum
PUBLISHED: 19:41 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 19:41 22 November 2019
Jeremy Corbyn has used a BBC leaders' debate to confirm he would adopt a 'neutral stance' if he were prime minister during a second referendum.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism
An audience member asked: "Will you campaign to remain or leave the EU if elected. Why would anyone vote Labour without knowing the answer to that question?"
Corbyn replied: "One, we will negotiate a credible Leave deal with the European Union," at which point the audience started laughing.
He continued: "I'm trying to answer the gentleman's question. Secondly, we will put that alongside Remain in a referendum.
"My role and the role of our government will be to ensure that that referendum is held in a fair atmosphere and we will abide by the result of it.
"And I will adopt, as prime minister, if I am at the time, a neutral stance so that I can credibly carry out the results of that to bring communities and country together rather than continuing an endless debate about the EU and Brexit."
More soon...
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter