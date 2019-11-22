Jeremy Corbyn confirms he will take a 'neutral stance' in second referendum

Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Jeff Overs/PA Wire.

Jeremy Corbyn has used a BBC leaders' debate to confirm he would adopt a 'neutral stance' if he were prime minister during a second referendum.

An audience member asked: "Will you campaign to remain or leave the EU if elected. Why would anyone vote Labour without knowing the answer to that question?"

Corbyn replied: "One, we will negotiate a credible Leave deal with the European Union," at which point the audience started laughing.

He continued: "I'm trying to answer the gentleman's question. Secondly, we will put that alongside Remain in a referendum.

"My role and the role of our government will be to ensure that that referendum is held in a fair atmosphere and we will abide by the result of it.

"And I will adopt, as prime minister, if I am at the time, a neutral stance so that I can credibly carry out the results of that to bring communities and country together rather than continuing an endless debate about the EU and Brexit."

