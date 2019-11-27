Video

Jeremy Corbyn has unredacted documents showing NHS is 'up for sale' after Brexit

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn holds a redacted copy of the Department for International Trade's UK-US Trade and Investment Working Group readout. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

Jeremy Corbyn has said Labour has obtained official documents showing that the US is demanding that the NHS will be 'on the table' in talks on a post-Brexit trade deal.

The Labour leader said the uncensored papers gave the lie to Boris Johnson's claims that the NHS would not be part of any trade talks.

The 451 pages of documents related to a UK-US Trade and Investment Working Group covers six rounds of talks in Washington and London between July 2017 and "just a few months ago".

Originally only a redacted version of the documents were revealed as part of a Freedom of Information request, but now Labour has the full information, which the Labour leader claims leaves "Boris Johnson's denials in absolute tatters".

He said the documents confirm that "the NHS is on the table and will be up for sale", and that "this election is a fight for the survival of the NHS".

"We are talking here about secret talks for a deal with Donald Trump after Brexit," he said.

Jeremy Corbyn called for Boris Johnson to "come clean" about what the government was planning for Britain after Brexit.

Examples included talks on medicine pricing, and Corbyn said discussions had already been concluded between the two sides on lengthening patents.

"Longer patents can only mean one thing - more expensive drugs. Lives will be put at risk as a result of this," he said.

On other specific examples he said that page 43 of the documents show how the Americans offered to give the British their lines to use to defend chlorinated chicken.

And he says page 17 shows how the Americans refused to allow a mention of climate change in the deal.

Earlier this year Donald Trump claimed that the NHS would have to be on the table during post-Brexit trade talks, before rowing back on the comments after outrage.

