Corbyn keeps his head in the sand as his Brexit stance continues to be questioned

Jeremy Corbyn speaking to Andrew Marr. Picture: BBC Archant

Jeremy Corbyn has announced that he will go back to the people on the future of Brexit should his party win any forthcoming general election, in an attempt to maintain his neutral attitude on Brexit.

Speaking on the Andrew Marr Show this morning, Corbyn promised to negotiate a new Brexit deal if he became prime minister and that Labour would put the option to leave or remain to the country.

"We will put both views [leave and remain] to the British people. This [potential deal] is the remain and hopefully reform option."

But Corbyn refused to comment on whether or not he believes Britain would be better off as part of the EU - as chants of 'Stop Brexit' could be heard in the background.

He said: "It depends on the agreement you have with the European Union. All along we have said we have to respect the result of the referendum."

Later in the interview, Corbyn did admit that despite his own opinion on the EU, most people in his party have been remainers from the beginning.

"I recognise the majority of Labour Party supporters and members support remain, but a significant minority voted the other way."

Discussing the party conference that is well underway, Corbyn added that he will respect the party's stance on Brexit, even if they back remain.

He said: "Of course. I will go along with whatever decision the party comes to.

"But I would simply say, please remember why people voted leave, why people voted remain. There is more that unites those people... than there is that divides them."

Corbyn also promised to work with members of other opposition parties to ensure Parliament is recalled should the Supreme Court rule against the government in the landmark prorogation case.