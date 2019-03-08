Jeremy Corbyn is now the greatest recruiter for the Lib Dems

Jeremy Corbyn speaking to Andrew Marr. Picture: BBC Archant

Readers give their verdict on the Lib Dems using conference to pledge to revoke Article 50 - while Labour used theirs to carry on sitting on the fence.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

MP Jess Phillips talks about traditional Labour voters who back Remain being "parked on the Lib Dems' drive" because of Brexit, "and they will go into the house eventually. But the Labour Party can get them back, and should try to". The stitch-up in Brighton is akin to blocking us in on the drive and leaving us no option but to go into the house. I think I will. Feel free to join me.

Aaron Gray

Jeremy Corbyn is a remarkable recruiting sergeant...

2015: Brings tens of thousands of new members into the Labour Party.

2019: Brings tens of thousands of new members into the Lib Dems.

Lenny Norman

The Lib Dems are quite right in their policy to revoke Article 50 without another referendum if they become a majority government.

Somehow the idea has taken root that a referendum trumps a general election and can only be overturned by another referendum. This is dangerous nonsense.

Suppose a future Corbyn government held a referendum in favour of nationalisation or nuclear disarmament and it passed. Whatever one's views on these subjects, you wouldn't expect a later Tory government to feel bound to carry them out unless they could somehow get another referendum to reverse them.

If Thatcher had held a referendum on the poll tax when it was first proposed it could well have passed. Then it came time for implementation and all the practical difficulties became apparent it would have been impossible to pragmatically ditch it - just like Brexit in fact.

Please let us have no more referendums!

You may also want to watch:

Richard Palmer, Pucklechurch

If the Lib Dems won the next election outright Article 50 withdrawal would be 'the will of the people' with no further messing about. Otherwise the compromise would be a new referendum.

Why would the Leave side argue anyway? We would simply have returned to normal representative democracy with any party free to try to win the following election on an Article 50 manifesto pledge if they dared. We would be back to the normal rule that we can change our minds every five years.

Peter Basford

Jo Swinson knows she's now fighting a campaign for the Lib Dems in the coming general election. She knows she won't in fact become prime minister, but possibly will act as a king/queen-maker.

She will not oppose a second referendum, if it comes to that, but is meanwhile cleverly keeping the Lib Dems on the same clear path as Sir Vince Cable.

Devra Wiseman, Leatherhead

All has now become clear. The Brexit Party just want to leave and, presumably, negotiate deals later. The Conservatives would prefer to agree a deal, but will leave without one and negotiate another having left the EU. The Labour Party plan to negotiate a new deal and then ask the public to choose between that and Remain. So that's all clear!

Fortunately one party have consistently held a view, know what they want and why, and are prepared to express their views openly and clearly to allow the public to make their choice. I know for whom I shall be voting and where I live, it will count.

Nick Cole, Bude

- Send your letters for publication to letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and read more by buying Thursday's newspaper each week.