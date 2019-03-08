Labour confirms it will back an early general election

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Tolga Akmen/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Labour will support plans for a general election following pressure from the Lib Dems and SNP.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Jeremy Corbyn announced at a shadow cabinet meeting that its conditions to back the move had been met.

He told his shadow cabinet that Labour would launch the "most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen" now a no-deal Brexit was "off the table".

He said: "I have consistently said that we are ready for an election and our support is subject to a no-deal Brexit being off the table.

"We have now heard from the EU that the extension of Article 50 to January 31 has been confirmed, so for the next three months, our condition of taking no-deal off the table has now been met.

"We will now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change our country has ever seen."

Shortly after Momentum tweeted: "Labour are officially backing an election. This is the opportunity of a lifetime to put an end to the shambolic mess the Tories have made and return hope to millions. Let's do this."