Jeremy Corbyn to flout coronavirus guidance to appear in House of Commons

Despite the over-70s being advised to remain self-isolated at home during the coronavirus outbreak, Jeremy Corbyn is expected to appear to ask a question in the House of Commons chamber.

The first ever online Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) will take place today with questions for foreign secretary Dominic Raab alternating between the chamber and online platform Zoom.

Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer is planning making his first appearance as Labour leader, in a break from tradition, with the opposition usually selecting a deputy to front PMQs when the prime minister is unavailable.

Labour’s new leader is expected to appear before Raab to ask about testing, protective equipment and an exit strategy from the lockdown.

But also making an appearance in the House of Commons chamber will be his predecessor - flouting coronavirus guidance to ask ministers questions.

The 70-year-old is fifth on the order paper to pose a question to health secretary Matt Hancock after PMQs.

It flies in the face of coronavirus guidelines which calls for over-70s to self-isolate during the lockdown to remain “shielded” from the Covid-19 disease.

Questions for ministers this afternoon are expected to come from former cabinet ministers and select committee chairs including Jeremy Hunt, Greg Clark, Hilary Benn and Chris Grayling - with a majority expected to dial in to ask Raab for answers.