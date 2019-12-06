Poll

Who do you think won the BBC election debate?

Prime minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn going head to head in the BBC Election Debate in Maidstone. Photograph: PA.

It was one of the final opportunities for the two contenders to be prime minister to set out their vision for Britain - but who do you think won the debate?

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

As we wait for verdicts from the pollsters we're asking for readers to give their perspectives on tonight's performances.

Who do you think was the overall winner - was it Boris Johnson or Jeremy Corbyn?

MORE: Subscribe to The New European and get 13 issues for just £13

Have your say on the poll on this page.