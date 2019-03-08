Labour MPs in Leave areas warn Jeremy Corbyn against support for People's Vote

Shadow Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union Keir Starmer and Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: PA Wire. PA Wire/PA Images

Labour MPs in Leave seats have warned Jeremy Corbyn that backing a People's Vote would be "toxic" to the bedrock of the party's supporters.

A total of 26 the party's MPs have signed a letter urging the Labour leader to "put the national interest first" and back a deal before October 31, warning a no-deal outcome would "alienate" many who supported the party at the last general election.

The letter follows poor results for the party in the European and local elections, and a narrow victory in the Peterborough by-election.

Rother Valley MP Sir Kevin Barron, Burnley's Julie Cooper, Don Valley's Caroline Flint, and Rotherham's Sarah Champion are among the signatories to the letter.

They wrote: "A commitment to a second referendum would be toxic to our bedrock Labour voters, driving a wedge between them and our party, jeopardising our role as a party of the whole nation, and giving the populist right an even greater platform in our heartlands.

"Labour has a vital role to play fighting for a Brexit for the many, not the few. But this is a battle best fought in stage two, after the UK has left.

"Rejecting any Brexit in the hope of securing a perfect deal risks the worst outcome - a no-deal Brexit. This would further alienate many who backed Labour in 2017.

"We urge the party to put the national interest first, to back a deal before October 31."

It comes as party chairman Ian Lavery claimed that he had not publicly criticised Jeremy Corbyn on Twitter for moving closer to backing a second vote, despite a tweet appearing on his account.

A Labour Party spokesman said: "As Jeremy said after the EU election results, he's engaging in a process of consultation on our Brexit position and that will continue this afternoon at shadow cabinet."