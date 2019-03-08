Labour voters prefer Jo Swinson to Jeremy Corbyn, poll finds

Britain's main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Danny Lawson / POOL / AFP. Archant

A new opinion poll suggests that Labour voters prefer the Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson to Labour's Jeremy Corbyn.

The poll, carried out by Opinium, looked at net approval ratings for the main party leaders.

It found that with Labour voters in the 2017 general election more back Jo Swinson over Jeremy Corbyn.

According to the figures Boris Johnson has an approval rating of -46, Nigel Farage has an approval rating -38 and Jeremy Corbyn has a rating of -6.

Jo Swinson, on the otherhand, had a rating of +4.

A seperate poll by Panelbase has found that Swinson is also performing the best out of all the party leaders with the public compared to Corbyn, Farage, and Johnson.

