Jeremy Hunt says he ‘dodged a bullet’ by not beating Boris Johnson in the Tory party leadership race

Jeremy Hunt has claimed he ‘dodged a bullet’ by not beating Boris Johnson to the job of Conservative Party leader.

The former health minister ran against Johnson in the competition to beat Theresa May last year, but now suggests he is relieved that he did not win the job.

Speaking to Sky News, he explained: “I’ve certainly dodged a bullet, there’s no question when you look at the year that poor Boris has had.

“It’s been a very tough year for anyone who was prime minister, there’s absolutely no question about it.

“To deal with a pandemic completely unprecedented. I would have loved to have done the job but I recognise that Boris Johnson did something very important which is he got an 80 seat majority for the Conservatives.

“Whether or not you love or loathe the Conservatives we do now have political stability.”

Hunt says he was “very kindly” offered a role in government, but added: “I wanted to spend a bit more time with my kids.”