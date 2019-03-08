Jeremy Hunt tells people to stop using the 'c-word' instead of his name
PUBLISHED: 13:51 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:51 14 June 2019
Jeremy Hunt has told broadcasters to "grow up" and refrain from pronouncing his surname using its rhyming expletive.
The foreign secretary's name has been mistakenly replaced with the c-word by journalists on both television and radio on numerous occasions.
But in an interview the Tory leadership hopeful was less convinced that it was a mistake, telling people to "grow up".
He was speaking to the Telegraph's Brexit podcast when he said was often called "Jeremy C***" at school.
"I'm used to it. I had this when I was at school. Personally I think people should just grow up and get over the fact that my last name rhymes with a rather unpleasant word," he said.
Most recently BBC presenter Victoria Derbyshire, addressing Tory MP Steve Brine during her own weekday news and current affairs programme, said: "You say the man you are backing, Jeremy C***... I'm so sorry, Jeremy Hunt".
She issued a swift apology on air, saying: "I've never said that before in my life. It's normally men who say that so I really, really want to apologise."
It occurred during a four-way debate over who should take over the leadership of the Conservative party.
However, her mistake comes after presenters on Sky News, Channel 4, Channel 5 and Radio 4 have all fallen foul to the error.