The guests on Jeremy Vine's Channel 5 show often provide some eyebrow-raising moments when discussing Brexit, but this time it is the host getting in on the action.

One particular moment has sparked a number of comments on social media after a video emerged of the presenter appealing directly to the Queen to intervene in Brexit.

Calling the Queen "her majesty" the distinguished journalist called on her to "screw protocol" and have her say on the constitutional crisis.

Looking down the camera over 60 seconds, the presenter said: "Your majesty, in decades, centuries to come, we will be known as the Elizabethans. Because of you. "You are QE II. We are the second Elizabethans. Your reign is ending in disquiet.

"Your subjects are split down the middle. Your country hung, drawn and quartered.

Jeremy Vine practically BEGGING the Queen to intervene in the mess the U.K. is in.

Actually can't believe what I've just witnessed.

Get me out of this Union! I can't stand this SUBSERVIENCE to a rich auld wummin anymore!!

#Brexit #BrexitChaos #Queen #Cringe #indyref2 pic.twitter.com/r7SGmy8Inm — GiGi (@gigiglasgow72) September 20, 2019

"They say protocol means you can't speak. Screw protocol! They say protocol means you must stay out of it, well get your courtiers in a room and tell them to shove their protocol up their royal garters.

"You would shout fire if you saw one in a theatre... shout now ma'am.

"We need you to say something. The country is 52/48 on Brexit, but where are you? Everyone's arguing and you don't speak.

"Your majesty please tell us what to do, please don't wait another day."

His appeal was clapped by those around him, but callers did not all agree with him.

"Can't believe what I've just witnessed" tweeted @gigiglasgow72, the first to post the video.

"Never seen anything like it in my life" said comedian Limmy.

"Just another symptom of a nation progressively losing its mind" said Graham Lithgow.

"Jeremy Vine directly addressing the Queen here, another normal day in Britain" wrote @liamwithnail.