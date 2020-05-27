Keeping Dominic Cummings ‘will help make government better’, argues Tory MP

Dominic Cummings, senior aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson’s senior aide Dominic Cummings staying on his post ‘will help make government better’, a Tory MP has argued.

Jerome Mayhew, Conservative MP for Broadland, said that the Downing Street adviser should not lose his job because he is a person “that will help make the government better”.

The newly-elected MP for Broadland in Norfolk acknowledged the explanation Cummings had given was not particularly adequate.

He told his local newspaper - the Eastern Daily Press: “For my part, whilst I accept the explanation for the move to Durham, I find it hard to understand the rationale for the later trip to Barnard Castle.”

And he added: “If we apply the same rules to him as to the rest of us, I don’t think so. But a recognition that he made a mistake would go a long way.”

But rather than call for a resignation, the Tory claimed that a “media storm” was “rarely conducive to good decision making”, and instead suggested staying in government could help Boris Johnson.

He said that “every large organisation desperately needs difficult people like Mr Cummings to ask the awkward questions, to challenge the comfortable status quo, to ruffle feathers, to provoke change”.

He continued: “People like him are the grit in the oyster that will help make government better. Whilst no-one is indispensable, we definitely need people like Mr Cummings within the decision-making process of government.”

It comes as a poll showed that 66% of people think the aide should resign - with 55% of voters saying he has to go.