Jess Phillips would not support another Scottish independence referendum as leader

Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips has stepped up with a bid to replace Jeremy Corbyn as leader of the Labour Party. Picture: Jess Phillips Jess Phillips

Labour leadership contender Jess Phillips has ruled out supporting calls for another Scottish independence referendum if she was elected.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Phillips has said that not having a clear position on Scottish independence and Brexit is a key reason why the party has lost elections, and said she was opposed to holding another vote.

The Birmingham Yardley MP told the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme: "I think that some of the reasons that we lost in Scotland and have been losing in Scotland for some time - this isn't wholly down to the last general election - is that we have, since the referendum up there, not necessarily had a clear position on the two big constitutional questions of the day.

"I think that people, when they look at a political party, if they are not certain on what they are saying on any one thing, they lose trust with the public."

She added: "I don't think we should have another referendum on Scottish independence - 53% of the Scottish public in the general election did not vote for a party that was promoting independence.

"I think that we should be talking about things that are relevant to the lives of people in Scotland.

"I can't see a circumstance where I think it would be better for Scotland to leave the UK."