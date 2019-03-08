Brexit Party general election candidate dropped after claiming she's from a distant star

Jill Hughes was selected by the Brexit Party as its general election candidate for Batley and Spen. Picture: The Brexit Party The Brexit Party

A former general election candidate for the Brexit Party has stood down after it emerged that she believes she comes from the star Sirius and that aliens are already working with world governments.

Jill Hughes, who was the party's prospective candidate for Batley and Spen, also believes in "elves/fairies/mermaids/unicorns and all things elemental and otherworldly", and that her horse was reincarnated as another horse.

The candidate, who does not live in Batley and Spen, does not even have a connection to the constituency's Leave campaign, according to social media comments.

Hughes has now stood down after the party was contacted for comment on the numerous eyebrow-raising claims which were found by anti-far right campaign Hope Not Hate.

In social media comments made in 2017, Hughes said: "I have just come to truly realise that my purpose is to raise consciousness here on earth - I originated from Sirus."

A still from a video promoting Hughes' novel. The former Brexit Party candidate's pen name is JJ Hughes.

In the acknowledgements for her novel "Spirit of Prophecy", which is about a psychic detective in rural England, Hughes also said that extraterrestrials (ETs) are working with world governments in a "hush-hush" arrangement.

"The E.T's, some of them less than apple pie wholesome or positive pumpkins, are already here working with our world governments, but that's all hush-hush for now," she said.

Hughes' author bio tells of how she came to believe in reincarnation "when her old horse Red made a re-appearance, this time as a palomino called Hooray Henry".

Hughes claimed to be a "No.1 bestselling author" and that she is "one of the UK's leading wealth mentors" but Hope Not Hate could find little evidence for these other than noting that Hughes had been one of 15 contributors to a spiritual self help book called "Inspired by the Passion Test".

The Leave campaign's coordinator in Batley and Spen also questioned her credentials in a Facebook post.

"I have run numerous successful local and general election campaigns over the last 25 years in Dewsbury and Batley and Spen and I can't say I have ever heard of you or your name? No one I have spoken to even at Brexit Party events have ever mentioned you?"

He went on to say he had never seen her at Brexit Party events or canvassing. "I don't recall you at any one of those events in Dewsbury or Batley," he wrote.

Despite this these findings, party chairman Richard Tice has since said that candidates have undergone "significant" vetting. "Everybody's gone through a vetting process so we would expect that to be rigorous."

The Brexit Party has been contacted for comment.

