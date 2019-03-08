Boris Johnson abandoned by his own brother as Jo quits cabinet and his seat
PUBLISHED: 11:41 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:26 05 September 2019
Archant
The prime minister has suffered another political blow, this time delivered by his own brother as Jo Johnson decides to stand down both as an MP and a minister.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism
The MP for Orpington tweeted that he was "torn between family loyalty and the national interest" calling it an "unresolvable tension".
His brother Boris had given him a cabinet position as minister for universities, science, research and innovation, but it was never clear whether he would be able to see through the prime minister's hard Brexit agenda.
His shock annoucement in a tweet heavily imply that his brother's position is not in the "national interest".
He previously quit Theresa May's cabinet over his concern about the process of negotiations with the EU, saying he supported a second referendum.
A Number 10 spokesman said: "The prime minister would like to thank Jo Johnson for his service.
"He has been a brilliant, talented minister and a fantastic MP. The PM, as both a politician and brother, understands this will not have been an easy matter for Jo.
"The constituents of Orpington could not have asked for a better representative."
You may also want to watch:
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter