Boris Johnson abandoned by his own brother as Jo quits cabinet and his seat

Jo Johnson has quit Boris Johnson's government and is stepping down as an MP. Picture: Jo Johnson Archant

The prime minister has suffered another political blow, this time delivered by his own brother as Jo Johnson decides to stand down both as an MP and a minister.

It's been an honour to represent Orpington for 9 years & to serve as a minister under three PMs. In recent weeks I've been torn between family loyalty and the national interest - it's an unresolvable tension & time for others to take on my roles as MP & Minister. #overandout — Jo Johnson (@JoJohnsonUK) September 5, 2019

The MP for Orpington tweeted that he was "torn between family loyalty and the national interest" calling it an "unresolvable tension".

His brother Boris had given him a cabinet position as minister for universities, science, research and innovation, but it was never clear whether he would be able to see through the prime minister's hard Brexit agenda.

His shock annoucement in a tweet heavily imply that his brother's position is not in the "national interest".

He previously quit Theresa May's cabinet over his concern about the process of negotiations with the EU, saying he supported a second referendum.

A Number 10 spokesman said: "The prime minister would like to thank Jo Johnson for his service.

"He has been a brilliant, talented minister and a fantastic MP. The PM, as both a politician and brother, understands this will not have been an easy matter for Jo.

"The constituents of Orpington could not have asked for a better representative."

