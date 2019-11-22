Who performed the best in the BBC Question Time leaders' debate?
PUBLISHED: 20:37 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 20:37 22 November 2019
Archant
It was an opportunity for four of the political party leaders to face the public and set out their vision, but who do you think performed the best?
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism
As we wait for verdicts from the pollsters we're asking for readers to give their perspectives on tonight's performances.
Who do you think was the overall winner - was it Boris Johnson, Jeremy Corbyn, Jo Swinson or Nicola Sturgeon?
Have your say on the poll on this page.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter