Lib Dem leader Swinson admits Tories are on course to win election

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has admitted that there has been a "squeeze" in the polls. Picture: YUI MOK/PA PA Wire/PA Images

She has steadfastly insisted that the Liberal Democrats could win the general election outright and form a majority government, despite laughs of derision from opponents.

But now Liberal Democrat Jo Swinson has appeared to doubt her own conviction in her party's chances of victory after admitting that the man she believes is not fit to be prime minister is "on course" for victory.

Speaking on today's Andrew Marr Show on BBC1, Swinson admitted there had been a "squeeze" in the polls following the Brexit Party's decision not to field candidates in current Conservative-held seats, giving the Tories a free run as the main Leave party.

However she went on to say: "As things stand, Boris Johnson is on course to get a majority. If you look at the polls right now, that's what they say."

Asked whether she was conceding, she added: "Of course I'm not conceding. The Liberal Democrats are campaigning hard across the country."

But her words will hardly fill her supporters with enthusiasm as she comes under fire for her campaign so far, with polls reportedly suggesting her popularity is falling the more people see her.

She was also largely seen to have struggled in the Question Time leaders debate on Friday night.

Swinson has been adamant that she will not form a coalition with Jeremy Corbyn or Boris Johnson, saying neither are fit to be prime minister.

However she told Marr: "If there is a law in parliament that I can vote for that makes sure a Bexit deal is put to the public with an opportunity to remain, I will vote for that."