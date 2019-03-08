Swinson calls for Labour support in a vote on second referendum this week

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson has written to Jeremy Corbyn urging Labour to support her party's amendment to the Queen's Speech which would ensure a second Brexit referendum.

Swinson tweeted a copy of the letter, which read: "Dear Jeremy,

Liberal Democrats have led the campaign for a People's Vote over the last three and a half years, working cross-party in order to give people the final say over the Brexit deal. We continue to believe that the best deal we have is as members of the European Union, and Liberal Democrats will always argue for remaining in the EU.

"We now find ourselves with a prime minister with no majority, a Brexit plan that he cannot get through parliament and a Downing Street straining at the leash for a General Election. This situation is incredibly fluid, and the Prime Minister has already proved he is willing to do anything and everything in order to get the outcome that he wants.

"I believe we cannot afford to wait any longer if we are going to get a People's Vote in this parliament. There is an amendment down in my name, and the names of all Liberal Democrat MPs, to the Queen's speech today that seeks to require the government to take the latest Withdrawal Act back to the British public. I would urge you to support that amendment so that we can try and deliver the People's Vote that we need.

"I would also have been open to supporting an alternative amendment that was more agreeable to you, perhaps along the lines of the 'Kyle/Wilson' amendment that has previously attracted cross-party support, if one had been tabled.

"This week may present our last meaningful chance to get a People's Vote in this parliament, and I would ask that you support the calls of the hundreds of thousands of people who marched this weekend to demand a final say and back a People's Vote in parliament today.

"I am happy to discuss this further with you."