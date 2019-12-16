Jo Swinson could make return to Houses of Parliament

Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson canvassing door to door during a visit to Sheffield, while on the General Election campaign trail. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday December 8, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Former Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson could return to the Houses of Parliament after Sir Ed Davey said he wanted her back 'as soon as possible'.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

It has sparked rumours that Swinson is being lined up to enter the House of Lords as a Barnoness under the Dissolution Honours List.

Sir Ed Davey told Sophy Ridge on Sunday on Sky News: "The whole party is deeply upset and disappointed.

"Jo was a friend and a colleague and I want her back in parliament as soon as possible.

"She has so much to offer British politics and our thoughts are with her and her family but we know that she has a bright future and we thank her for what she did.

"I hope that we can ensure that what she argued for and her legacy on the Brexit issue can continue because Liberal Democrats will continue to oppose Brexit in parliament."

Swinson lost her seat of East Dunbartonshire by just 149 votes just five months after being elected as leader of the party.

She has hinted she would like to see a female MP replace her as Lib Dem leader.