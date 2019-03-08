Video

Jo Swinson: I'll never change my mind on Brexit - even if the public were to back it again

Jo Swinson on Sky News. Photograph: Sky. Archant

The new leader of the Liberal Democrats, Jo Swinson, has said she will never accept Brexit, even if the public were to vote for it again in a People's Vote.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sophy Ridge on Sky News accused the newly-elected leader of the anti-Brexit party of "making a mockery" of the campaign for a second referendum by refusing to vote to implement Brexit if the public backed it again.

But Swinson defended her position, pointing out that she could never change her mind on Brexit, but that she would accept the result if it happened.

She said: "What I was asked is whether I'd agree with leaving the EU and think that was the best for our country.

"And obviously I'm not going to suddenly change my view.

You may also want to watch:

"But I think if we had a situation where we had a people's vote on a specific Brexit then if there were to be vote in that scenario in favour of a specific Brexit deal I would absolutely recognise that that was what the country had decided to do.

"At the moment the difference and difficulty is I don't think there is a majority in this country for any specific type of Brexit."

She also urged Labour to table a no-confidence motion in new prime minister Boris Johnson. She accused Jeremy Corbyn of "bottling it", being "pretty hopeless" and helping to aid the Tories.

The Lib Dem leader has written to Jeremy Corbyn calling for him to move against the government.

She said: "It is time he stops aiding and abetting this Conservative Brexit and act."

The letter, which is backed by smaller parties including the SNP, Greens and Plaid Cymru states: "Boris Johnson does not hold a mandate from parliament or the general public to be prime minister.

"His reckless refusal to rule out proroguing Parliament in order to crash the UK out of the EU without a deal demonstrates that he is not fit to lead this country.