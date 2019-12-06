Tories suspend activist who sent crude tweet about Jo Swinson

A Liberal Democrat election sign damaged in north Norfolk. Photograph: Kevin Geary. Archant

The Tories have suspended an activist in Norfolk who sent a sexually explicit tweet about Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson.

Steven De La Salle, a former Conservative candidate in the local elections and a former UKIP campaigner, tweeted a crude remark about Swinson in response to a tweet from the Daily Express.

He wrote: "Swinson has a big gob, I bet it could take a huge kn*b! Although, all those teeth could cause some grief..."

The lewd tweet was sent from his account on November 28th and has been condemned by the Tory Party.

A spokesman said: "Political debate should be conducted in a respectful and constructive manner. The member concerned is currently suspended."

Steven De La Salle's tweet about Jo Swinson. Photograph: Twitter. Steven De La Salle's tweet about Jo Swinson. Photograph: Twitter.

It emerged that De La Salle is also subject to a police investigation over allegations he had threatened and assaulted a Lib Dem politician at a hustings days later.

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said he had been told not to contact "MPs, or witnesses to the incident, and not to attend any political events."

De La Salle is backing the Conservative candidate Duncan Baker in north Norfolk, where it is a tight race between the Lib Dem candidate Karen Ward and the Tories, after MP Norman Lamb stood down.

The Lib Dems accused the Tories of "shabby tactics" in the constituency.

A spokesperson said: "It seems the Conservatives will stop at nothing to win seats. But people are tired of politicians using shabby tactics to get their way."