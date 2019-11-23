Latest The New European

Could Jo Swinson inadvertently become Brexit's midwife?

PUBLISHED: 22:26 23 November 2019 | UPDATED: 22:26 23 November 2019

John Kampfner

Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson reacts as she exits the party's campaign 'Battle Bus' in north west London on November 6, 2019, during their general election campaign. - The splintered country is entering its third general election in four years in search of a solution to monumental crisis launched by voters' decision in 2016 to file for a divorce from the European Union after nearly 50 years. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson reacts as she exits the party's campaign 'Battle Bus' in north west London on November 6, 2019, during their general election campaign. - The splintered country is entering its third general election in four years in search of a solution to monumental crisis launched by voters' decision in 2016 to file for a divorce from the European Union after nearly 50 years. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Archant

JOHN KAMPFNER says the Liberal Democrat leader's unequivocal Remain position may not be enough... she may need the politics to match the message

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

What is the point of the Liberal Democrats? To ask the question is not to ridicule. Rather the reverse: It is only when it asks itself the question that the third party in the UK's skewed electoral system has a chance.

Under Charles Kennedy, the Lib Dems achieved distinctiveness in their opposition to the Iraq war. I always smirk when I recall that pretty much everyone in the two big parties and most newspapers were gung-ho for war - only to deny it afterwards. The Lib Dems hoovered up all the genuine doubters, and there was an awful lot of them. That was part courage, part calculation.

In 2010, Nick Clegg was on to something special too, presenting himself as a fresh start in politics. The collapse in his party's fortunes at the end of the coalition government in the 2015 general election could have spelt its long-term demise. It had already lost its third-place berth at Westminster to the SNP. In Vince Cable it had a leader who was weary and uninspiring.

Brexit came to the rescue for the Lib Dems, and its new leader, Jo Swinson, the more so as under Jeremy Corbyn Labour tied itself in knots over the single most important question of our time.

Hence the question: Why is Swinson adopting an election strategy that is likely to bring Brexit about in barely two months' time? The harm that a January 31 departure will do to the country is self-evident to all Remainers, but what about the harm to her own party? This emphatically is not how she and her lieutenants see it, of course.

At the heart of the problem is the Lib Dems' relationship to Labour. The line of attack against the Conservatives is clear. They are now the party of Leave, of a hard Brexit. Indeed, Boris Johnson proclaims as much. The Tory parliamentary party has lost most of those who could still call themselves moderates. Some have joined the Lib Dems (Sam Gyimah being the most significant direct transfer, others like Sarah Wollaston taking the more circumlocutory course via Change UK). One Nation Conservative voters have the choice between holding their noses, convincing themselves that a five-year, post-Brexit Johnson government wouldn't be that bad, or opting for Swinson's team. They have nowhere else to go.

There are potentially rich pickings for the Lib Dems in Tory constituencies in the south west and in parts of London. High-profile signings (from Labour) such as Luciana Berger and Chuka Umunna are moving through the field and could pick up Finchley and Golders Green, and Cities of London and Westminster respectively.

In so doing, the Lib Dems might even get close to Clegg's successful 2010 campaign, when they secured more than 50 seats. They would once again become a significant minority presence in the House of Commons. But, Remainers would be forgiven for asking, so what? Or rather, at what cost?

You may also want to watch:

There are only two options for Brexit following the election: A Johnson overall majority, in which case Brexit will be all over; or a minority, in which Corbyn would depend on the Lib Dems and SNP for his survival. They would insist on a second Brexit referendum (and in the case of Nicola Sturgeon a second Scottish independence vote too).

So why not seek to engineer such an outcome? If, as the Lib Dems claim, Brexit is the defining issue, why let other concerns get in the way? The animosity between the two parties of the centre-left has invariably been bitter. Labour activists, even going back to Paddy Ashdown's day, have likened the Lib Dems to the devil incarnate. When I wrote a pamphlet with Clegg, I recall one reader's comment in the newspaper said: "Even Judas was better than you."

A fully-fledged pre-election alliance was probably too much to ask. Swinson was a fully paid-up member of the coalition with the Conservatives and as Corbynists never fail to point out, her voting record and ministerial statements were staunchly loyal. For their part, the Lib Dems attack Corbyn for extremism and on the issue of anti-Semitism, while decrying his "I don't have a view so why don't we put it to a vote" Brexit equivocations.

These accusations might shore up your core vote and keep your more tribal activists happy, but they don't get you very far in the present circumstances. The Lib Dems, Greens and Plaid Cymru are helping each other out, but that will affect barely a handful of seats. The two bigger parties could, and should, have found a way to work together, even if short of a pact. There is no sign of that. Indeed when the admirable Tim Walker - Mandrake columnist for this newspaper - stood down as the Lib Dem candidate in the ultra-marginal seat of Canterbury, to give the Labour incumbent a chance to see off the Brexit-ultra Tory, he was admonished by Swinson, who proceeded to install someone else.

Swinson appears to be leaving the door open to cooperating in the longer term with Labour, but not with Corbyn at the helm. That approach was tried nine years ago by Clegg. He insisted he wouldn't go into coalition with Gordon Brown, who he saw as a busted flush. That, as we all know, didn't end well.

In any case, talk of post-election collaboration is wishful thinking. Even though negotiations with the EU on a future arrangement will take many months, or rather years, and will swerve from acrimony to crisis and back again, the politics will be different. The public will assume it to be more an administrative matter and attention will turn again, with some relief, to the domestic agenda.

Johnson will, with his customary hubris, splash the cash, portraying himself as a man of the people. He has learnt every trick from the Trump rule book. Meanwhile, Labour will be tearing itself apart in a leadership election. The Lib Dems would be side-lined, their unique selling point no more.

They could re-package themselves as the party that would take us back into the European Union; they will continue to portray themselves as the sensible party of sound finances, the greenest of them all, but by then very few people will be listening.

The polls continue to look robust for the Conservatives. The result on December 12 is by no means a foregone conclusion, however. The crisis in the NHS and the flooding in Yorkshire and Derbyshire have the potential to hurt the government, while Johnson can always be relied upon to stumble into trouble.

Will the Lib Dems and Labour direct their fire on the one party that is unashamedly determined to make Brexit happen? As things stand, in dozens of constituencies the Tories could end up winning by the tiniest of margins and with barely 30% of the vote.

Swinson was right to feel aggrieved at being denied equal billing in the television debates. Her role is vital in this election. But it is also binary. Will she do everything in her power to stop Brexit? Or will she inadvertently be remembered as its midwife? Her choice is unpleasantly stark.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Could Jo Swinson inadvertently become Brexit's midwife?

Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson reacts as she exits the party's campaign 'Battle Bus' in north west London on November 6, 2019, during their general election campaign. - The splintered country is entering its third general election in four years in search of a solution to monumental crisis launched by voters' decision in 2016 to file for a divorce from the European Union after nearly 50 years. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

The media is giving the Tories an easy ride

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to staff and students during a visit to Bolton University chancellor's building after a huge blaze damaged a block of student accommodation flats in Bolton on Friday evening. PA Photo. Picture date: Saturday November 16, 2019. The top floor of The Cube, which houses students from the University of Bolton, was gutted and visible damage was caused to the fourth and fifth floors of the six-storey building. See PA story FIRE Bolton. Photo credit should read: Christopher Furlong/PA Wire

Why the first televised debates disappeared amid controversy

From left, Desmond Banks (Liberal), Reginal Maulding (Conservative) and Geryy Reynolds (Labour) appear on the BBC's Hustongs before the 1959 general election. Photo: Contributed

A tactical vote is the only option for Remain

Jeremy Corbyn, Jo Swinson, Caroline Lucas, Anna Soubry, Liz Saville-Roberts and Ian Blackford. Photograph: TNE/PA.

Labour could receive boost as more than 200,000 under 35s register to vote in one day

After the highest number of people registering to vote in a single day, Labour has seen a surge in support as under-35s plan to turn up at the polls in great numbers. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Jeremy Corbyn calls for 'red Christmas' with £1 billion pledge for youth and votes at 16

Jeremy Corbyn has offered students a vision for hope as he unveiled a youth manifesto pledging £1 billion investment and votes at 16. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

'I would be an honest broker' - Jeremy Corbyn defends decision to remain neutral in second referendum

Jeremy Corbyn has defended his decision to remain neutral in a second EU referendum, saying it is a sign of strength and maturity. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA.

Tory minister admits party will still plan for no-deal Brexit despite pledges to implement deal

The Conservative Party will resume planning for a no-deal Brexit after the general election, a senior minister in the Treasury has said. Photograph: BBC.

Lib Dems criticise Jeremy Corbyn for 'acting like a referee at a football match' on Brexit

Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Jeff Overs/PA Wire.

When a metaphor is a bit mundane

If you are on holiday in Greece you might recognise some words... But they do not always mean what you might think. Photo: Chris Ridley / Getty

The New European Brexit quiz of the week

The Conservative Party campaign bus. Photo: Stefan Rousseau / PA

Why Jennifer Arcuri is outshining Boris Johnson

Jennfier Arcuri appears on ITV. Photograph: ITV.

Tory minister cornered over Islamophobia live on television

Dominic Raab is challenged by Andy McDonald on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

Nicola Sturgeon envisages arrangements with Labour to stop Brexit and end austerity

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon during the BBC Question Time Leaders' Special. Photograph: Jeff Overs/PA.

Boris Johnson refuses to apologise for 'bum boys' and 'letterboxes' remarks

Boris Johnson answers questions on Question Time. Photograph: Jeff Overs/PA.

Boris Johnson brands Russian interference report questions 'Bermuda Triangle' stuff

Boris Johnson on BBC Question Time. Photograph: Jeff Overs/PA.

Jo Swinson given tough time over support for Tory policies during coalition years

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson during the BBC Question Time Leaders' Special. Photograph: Jeff Overs/PA Wire .

Jeremy Corbyn confirms he will take a 'neutral stance' in second referendum

Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Jeff Overs/PA Wire.

Dominic Raab booed and laughed at by room of constituents as he explains Brexit plans

Dominic Raab was booed by half of a room filled by his constituents. Photo: Twitter

How a cafe is helping hundreds of homeless people to vote

People without a home are being offered help in registering to vote by staff at a city centre cafe in Bristol. Photo: PA

Could the polls understate impact of tactical voting in this election?

A man holds a 'Stop Brexit' sign aboard a campaign bus travelling down Whitehall. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Labour candidate reminds voters of her pro-Remain views with hilarious Love Actually campaign video

A candidate for Labour has released a hilarious election campaign video putting herself forward in the style of one of Love Actually’s most famous scenes. Photo: Twitter

Jo Swinson has brought confidence to the Lib Dems - but inflexibility could be her downfall

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (right). Photograph Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

Tories reinstate councillor who made Islamophobic posts

David Abbott is listed on Houghton Regis Town Council as a Conservative after being suspended from the party for Islamophobic Facebook comments. Pictures: Houghton Regis Town Council/Conservatives

Remainer interrupts Sky News broadcast with anti-Brexit message

A Pro-Remain heckler interupted Sky News coverage to shout 'Bollocks to Brexit'. Photo: Sky News

Plaid Cymru launch manifesto with pledge to give people final say on Brexit

Plaid Cymru has promised a confirmatory referendum and made a multi-billion investment programme its key pledge in its General Election manifesto. Pictured is the leader of Plaid Cymru, Adam Price. Photo: Victoria Jones / Pa

The New European poll of the week on pivots, puppets and pushing the button

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn go head to head on ITV. Picture: Jonathan Hordle/ITV via Getty Images

BBC hits back at claims it does not call out political lies and disinformation

The BBC have denied claims by a senior journalist that the organisation does not expose lies told by politicians. Photo: Nick Ansell/PA Wire

Boris Johnson's debate stand-in asked: 'What's he scared of?'

Rishi Sunak on Good Morning Britain. Photograph: ITV.

'Boris is a wasteman' projected onto Eton college

A group opposed to the prime minister have used a projector to target Boris Johnson at the £42,000 a year school he attended. Photo: Instagram

'People died, we won't forgive you' - Man confronts Jo Swinson on austerity

Jo Swinson was stopped in the streets of Glasgow this morning by a young man who confronted her about her party’s impact on austerity in the region. Photo: Twitter

Ann Widdecombe doubles down on claims leaving EU is like slavery emancipation

Ann Widdecombe has faced criticism after doubling down on her claims about the EU and slavery. Photo: LBC

Spoof website gets very sweary about the Tory manifesto

The URL 'thetorymanifesto.com' has been bought by someone who really doesn't like the Tories. Picture: thetorymanifesto.com

Dropped Brexit Party candidate to take Farage to court over unpaid expenses

Paul Bullen will take Nigel Farage's party to court over his unpaid expenses. Photos: PA

Big push for people to register to vote ahead of Tuesday deadline

A dog at the polling station during a UK election. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

How Scotland could swing the general election

Nicola Sturgeon and Dave Doogan, SNP candidate for Angus, meets with activists and supporters on the British general election campaign trail. (Photograph by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images).

Beware the dangers of tactical voting

Green party candidates have stood down in some areas in favour of the Lib Dems. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Whether we Leave or Remain, the country won't go back to normal, claims Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer during the launch of his party's manifesto in Birmingham. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA.

MANDRAKE: Channel 4 News presenter's revenge

Krishnan Guru-Murthy hosts a Channel 4 Brexit debate in Stratford. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

This is becoming the Prince Andrew election

The Duke of York at Buckingham Palace in London. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA.

Most Read

Gallagher brother who said we ‘have to leave’ applied for Irish passport after vote

Noel Gallagher has revealed that he applied for an Irish passport ‘immediately’ after the UK voted to leave the EU in 2016. Photos: PA

Question Time audience member pulls apart Nigel Farage’s ‘man of the people’ persona

Nigel Farage's claims he is a man of the people is pulled apart by this young audience member on BBC Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

‘You’d need a heart of stone not to laugh’: Katie Hopkins forced out of £1m home for losing libel case

Katie Hopkins was forced to sell off her £1million Devon home and now rents after a humiliating libel court casefrom the writer Jack Monroe wiped out her finances. Photo: PA / Philip Toscano

The government is not to blame for poverty, says Priti Patel

Priti Patel speaks to the BBC. Photograph: BBC/Twitter.

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Fiona Bruce, presenter of the BBC's Question Time

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.