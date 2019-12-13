Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson loses her seat by just 149 votes

Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson meets supports during a visit to Sheffield, while on the General Election campaign. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday December 8, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has lost her seat in East Dunbartonshire.

In a bruising night for the anti-Brexit party, which has failed to win the gains it had hoped, the party's leader lost her Scottish seat to the Scottish Nationalist Party by just 149 votes.

Swinson had a majority of just 5,339 votes, which was overturned by Amy Callaghan.

Callaghan pipped the Lib Dem leader to the seat with 19,672 votes compared to Swinson's 19,532 votes.

Swinson said she would be making a further speech later today.

But she said for millions of people these results "will bring dread and dismay, and people are looking for hope".