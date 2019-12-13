Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson loses her seat by just 149 votes
PUBLISHED: 03:48 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 03:56 13 December 2019
Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has lost her seat in East Dunbartonshire.
In a bruising night for the anti-Brexit party, which has failed to win the gains it had hoped, the party's leader lost her Scottish seat to the Scottish Nationalist Party by just 149 votes.
Swinson had a majority of just 5,339 votes, which was overturned by Amy Callaghan.
Callaghan pipped the Lib Dem leader to the seat with 19,672 votes compared to Swinson's 19,532 votes.
Swinson said she would be making a further speech later today.
But she said for millions of people these results "will bring dread and dismay, and people are looking for hope".
